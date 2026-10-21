Big Brother Mzansi auditions open: Here’s how to enter online in SA

Big Brother Mzansi auditions are open for season 7. Hopefuls need to be open-minded and respectful of other people's views and lifestyle choices.

Big Brother Mzansi auditions are now open for season 7, and hopefuls across South Africa can enter from home with a two-minute video.

Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) has confirmed the reality show is returning for a seventh season, so viewers now have the chance to follow in the footsteps of season 6 winner Liema Pantsi.

The channel’s message to would-be housemates is simple: step into Biggie’s house, own the spotlight and show Mzansi what you are made of. In the words of the announcement, it is time to answer one question: “Uphethen’?” (What do you have?)

Entries for the new season are open now, and the prize is the title of ultimate winner. Hopefuls should check the official entry page for the latest details.

How do Big Brother Mzansi auditions work?

Aspiring housemates must record a two-minute audition video and submit it through the official Big Brother Mzansi entry page, then follow the steps provided there.

Because the process is virtual, hopefuls do not have to travel to an audition venue. That makes it easier for people across the country to take part.

Who can enter Big Brother Mzansi auditions?

Applicants must be South African citizens aged 21 years or older.

The selection team is looking for housemates who are fun-loving, creative, original and unapologetically themselves. They also need to be open-minded and respectful of other people’s views and lifestyle choices.

Organisers are urging hopefuls to be creative, memorable and authentic.

Personality and confidence matter most. Those are the qualities that capture Biggie’s attention and, ultimately, win over viewers across Mzansi.

Liema Pantsi’s advice to season 7 hopefuls

Pantsi is encouraging viewers to take the leap and audition. Reflecting on her experience in a statement issued by Mzansi Magic, she says:

“Big Brother Mzansi changed my life in ways I could never have imagined. It challenged me, helped me grow and taught me the importance of staying true to who I am. To anyone thinking of auditioning for season 7, take the chance, be authentic and give it everything you’ve got. That one audition could be the beginning of something incredible.”