Yanda Woods leaned on ChatGPT, Olwethu dropped two chickens and Mampho Brescia took the win. Here's how episode two of Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa played out.

If episode one was about who really owned the table, episode two of Celebrity Come Dine With Me SA was about who could survive it. The all-female dinner party aired on Wednesday 25 November on BBC Lifestyle. It gave us pink everything, two dropped chickens, a pudding you could have built a wall with and a winner who spent the intro insisting she can’t cook.

Yanda Woods, Olwethu Leshabane-Njoloza, Moonchild Sanelly and Mampho Brescia each hosted over four nights, secretly scoring one another for R10 000 in charity winnings.

Night 1: Pink, and a lot of help

Content creator Yanda Woods. Picture: Supplied, BBC Lifestyle via Duma Collective

Content creator Yanda Woods, whose real name is Luyanda Mhlalukwana, appointed herself the episode’s Gen Z representative. Like episode one’s Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi, she had help in the kitchen: her cousin Effie, her mother and, as she tells it, ChatGPT. The theme of the evening was all pink.

It didn’t land. Mampho called the starter salad “messy-looking” but credited the taste, while Olwethu dinged the halloumi for being chewy and Moonchild agreed it was tough. The main fared worse. Mampho called it a “concoction”, Moonchild called it “horrible” and Yanda conceded she’d overcooked it. Most of the food went back to the kitchen on the plates.

Dessert wasn’t much better: Mampho said it was awfully dry and tasted like unbuttered bread, and Olwethu found the orange flavour overwhelming.

Yanda’s final Celebrity Come Dine With Me SA score was 15 out of 30.

Night 2: Nice chat, rock-solid pudding

Olwethu Leshabane-Njoloza. Picture: Supplied, BBC Lifestyle via Duma Collective

Entrepreneur, creator and TV personality Olwethu Leshabane-Njoloza, who says she has a penchant for “equalising the power in the room”, hosted night two. Before dinner, she used the downtime between arrivals to ask Mampho and Moonchild to be nicer to Yanda after the bluntness of night one. Yanda, meanwhile, arrived ready to defend her honour and give as good as she got, with Mampho on the receiving end of most of her jabs.

The food was mostly a hit. Welcome drinks of ginger, lavender tea and bubbly went down well, and the roasted tomato and basil soup got rave reviews. The slow-roast chicken with rosemary, honey and lemon needed a rescue after Olwethu dropped her first two birds trying to get them into the oven. She bought another, re-seasoned it and carved it at the table, which went over well.

The malva pudding with homemade custard was the disaster. It came out as solid as a rock, to the amusement of guests who tried their hardest to dig in with their spoons.

She scored 23.

Night 3: Superstar or fairy

Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Supplied, BBC Lifestyle via Duma Collective

Musician and self-described ambivert Moonchild Sanelly (real name Sanelisiwe Twisha) set a dress code of “Superstar or your version of a fairy”. She started strong with hard-shell mince tacos, which Mampho called “absolute perfection”, a win Moonchild celebrated because Mampho had been hard to impress. Olwethu and Yanda loved them too.

The oxtail pie with asparagus won Mampho over, to her own surprise, though Olwethu called out the doughy pastry. The cheesecake with jelly didn’t strike a chord, and Yanda described the experience as her taste buds “buffering”.

Moonchild scored 22 out of 30, with Mampho still to host the final Celebrity Come Dine With Me SA night on episode 2.

Night 4: “Not a cookist”, but still the winner

Mampho Brescia wins Celebrity Come Dine With Me SA’s all-female night. Picture: Supplied, BBC Lifestyle via Duma Collective

Actress Mampho Brescia opened by saying she cannot cook, nor can she control what she says, which regularly leads to her putting her foot in her mouth. On her evening, she soft-launched some help from her sister and a chef by declaring she’s not a “cookist”.

Prosciutto e melone with bruschetta. Picture: Supplied, BBC Lifestyle via Duma Collective

Her starter of prosciutto e melone with bruschetta was inspired by her first trip to Italy. Guests lapped it up. The spaghetti aglio e olio was actually made by Mampho, with light help from her sister, and Moonchild and Olwethu loved it and were surprised it was so good.

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio. Picture: Supplied, BBC Lifestyle via Duma Collective

Dessert was a tiramisu made by a friend who dropped it off shortly before the guests arrived. Moonchild was obsessed with it.

As the final host, Mampho announced the winner herself, which meant her own score stayed hidden until the end. She found out she’d won when Olwethu gave her the 8 that took her over the top. She donated her winnings to an early childhood development centre.

Tiramisu. Picture: Supplied, BBC Lifestyle via Duma Collective

New Celebrity Come Dine With Me SA episodes air every Wednesday at 8pm CAT on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174) and on DStv Stream.