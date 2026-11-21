The ceremony follows several challenges in the couple's relationship, including previous wedding plans that fell apart,

Zwelakhe and Bahumi have taken another step towards marriage.

The Kwa Baba couple, played by Vuyo Biyela and Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom, celebrated their mahlabiso ceremony in Friday night’s episode of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The ceremony follows several challenges in the couple’s relationship, including interference from an ex-partner and previous wedding plans that fell apart, leaving the Motaung family disappointed.

Picture: Supplied

Zwelakhe’s mother, MaMbokazi (Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala), and Bahumi’s parents, Mr and Mrs Motaung (Mpho J. Molepo and Helen Lebepe), were among those celebrating the occasion.

However, Dumisani and his wife, Zandile, were not invited to the ceremony and did not attend.

Pictures: Supplied

Crossover

The episode also featured a crossover moment involving characters from other Mzansi Magic productions.

Inimba characters Lazarus (Loyiso McDonald) and Nonceba (Zizipho Buti) joined Nyalo O… characters Rhami (Motlatsi Mafatshe) and Kea (Mapaseka Koetle) at the ceremony.

The episode will be available on DStv Catch Up. The omnibus airs on Sunday, 22 November, from 14:30 to 16:30.

Kwa Baba airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) from Monday to Friday at 19:30.