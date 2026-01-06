SABC warns public about fake TV licence inspectors

The broadcaster said it was aware that individuals were posing as SABC TV licence inspectors to gain access to homes and commit robberies.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has warned the public about a misleading message circulating on social media regarding TV licence inspections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the public broadcaster said it was aware that individuals were posing as SABC TV licence inspectors to gain access to homes and commit robberies.

The SABC said it has not appointed any inspectors or officials to conduct physical inspections of television sets in private households.

“Members of the public are urged to report anyone claiming to be an SABC representative or agent attempting to access a residence or premises to the police, as such individuals do not represent the SABC,” the statement reads.

The broadcaster added that it communicates with TV licence holders through official and secure channels, and that door-to-door inspections are not part of its enforcement processes.

SABC’s fake letter warning

A few days ago, the SABC issued another warning about a fake letter circulating online.

The document claimed that the broadcaster had deferred payments to producers and service providers due to cash flow challenges.

The SABC cautioned the public and industry stakeholders against relying on unverified documents and messages shared on social media, emphasising that official communication is issued only through recognised and secure channels

