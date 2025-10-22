Bridget Mangwandi says her time as MasterChef SA champion has been ‘best year of my life’

MasterChef SA champion Bridget Mangwandi advises contestants to be authentic in the new season

“Indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili” is a Zulu phrase which in essence means that one gets insight about a path they’re about to undertake from those who’ve walked it before.

Despite her young age, MasterChef SA’s reigning champion, Bridget Mangwandi, is the ideal person for the upcoming season’s contestants to gain knowledge about the show.

“There’s much advice you can give,” 21-year-old Mangwandi tells The Citizen. However, the standout insight from her is that contestants on MasterChef SA should be authentic.

“Remember, people taste your authenticity. You want it [the food] to reflect you. It doesn’t make sense to cook something that isn’t you… food is intimate, it goes in your mouth.”

Home cooks from across the country who wanted to follow in Mangwandi’s footsteps were invited to put their names in the pot for the upcoming season. Entries for season six closed about a week ago.

A year as a MasterChef SA champ

Mangwandi was announced as MasterChef SA champion around November last year. Speaking to The Citizen, she says the year has been exciting and filled with an array of experiences.

“The last year honestly has been the best year of my life. It’s been really amazing, I’ve gotten to travel quite a bit,” she says.

Earlier in the year, the chef travelled to Southeast Asia after winning. She spent about a month and a half on the continent, visiting countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia.

“That was really fun, especially the food. Trying different foods and meeting people, getting to learn cultures, all that stuff you know,” she says.

While in Vietnam, Mangwandi was invited by a restaurant’s chef to join him in the kitchen.

During her reign, Mangwandi has also taken time to develop some recipes.

Like the Xiao long bao dish, a delicate soup dumpling with a thin wrapper, filled with a seasoned meat mixture, which Mangwandi has struggled with.

“That was something I’ve been obsessed with and finally I’ve cracked it here in South Africa in my kitchen. I’ve made Xiao long bao perfectly,” she says.

She perfected the dish after her experience in Asia.

Mangwandi was also part of The Good Life Show this past August at Kyalami. “I got to do a master class, which was really nice,” she says of her appearance at the lifestyle event.

Through her association with the MasterChef SA brand, Mangwandi has had the opportunity to collaborate with a variety of established brands.

“I think it’s added so much more to my profile, to be honest,” says Mangwandi.

“People do take you seriously because you’ve got that MasterChef [title] and also in the chef industry, you get brand collaborations.”

Adversities

It hasn’t been all smooth-sailing.

“It was touch and go in the beginning of the year… and I was also figuring out my situation as well. When you throw someone in the deep end that’s never been in this industry before, there’s a lot of figuring out things like rates… but I’m getting a feel of things better now,” she says.

“There was a time where I was quite hard on myself, where I was like ‘nothing is happening’, it was quiet, especially at the beginning of the year because people are still picking up [steam].”

She says having the title also comes with pressure.

“Anyone would have that pressure. I think I felt it even more, especially because of the age factor, you don’t want to take something for granted.”

Mangwandi’s win on the reality cooking show made her the youngest winner and the first black woman of the South African version.

Immediately after she was announced the winner, she shared with The Citizen that she would like to have her own cooking show. This hasn’t come to fruition yet, but she remains determined.

“I’m still working towards those goals; they weren’t as easy as I thought, but time will tell.”

The upcoming season of MasterChef SA will be broadcast on e.tv, following its move from the SABC.

“We’re thrilled to have secured a primetime slot on the country’s biggest free-to-air independent broadcaster and its complementary channels, known for serving world-class entertainment to its multitude of viewers. And, we can’t wait to meet all the contestants who’ll whip up the new season’s must-watch moments,” said CEO of the franchise’s format rights holder for Africa, Primedia Studios, Bongumusa Makhatini.

