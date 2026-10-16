Digital Devi: Sankaree Govender steps away from linear TV as The Devi Show signs off

After 30 years on television and six years of The Devi Show, Devi Sankaree Govender has moved into the digital space.

After 30 years on television, Devi Sankaree Govender has left linear TV for the digital space. The final episode of her investigative series, The Devi Show, aired on Sunday, 11 October 2026, ending a six-year run on eTV and eNCA.

Devi shared the news in a video message ahead of the finale. She said she had been sitting on the secret for a while and described the show’s six-year run as “mission accomplished”. She explained that audiences are increasingly online, and that she needs to be there too.

She also said that one chapter has to end before another can begin, and that she can’t do two things at once. Hence the decision to close the show on television.

The last episode featured her fifth on-screen confrontation with recurring subject George Webb.

All 24 seasons remain available

Fans of the show can still catch up. All 24 seasons will be available to stream on YouTube and eVOD. The series will be on eTV’s YouTube channel and shared on Devi’s own channel.

Beyond briefly mentioning the digital transition, she has not explicitly said what her next project is. She did say that asking tough questions will always be part of her DNA, and that while the studio lights may be going off, things are “certainly going to get hot”.

30 years on television.



Six years of The Devi Show.



And now, a new chapter.



The Devi Show wraps up its linear @eTV run on 11 October.



I'm going where you are.



And there's a lot more to Devi than you've seen on TV.



To my dear crooks – don't celebrate too early – I'm… pic.twitter.com/TJEdcuvDHI — DeviSankareeGovender (@Devi_HQ) October 8, 2026

In the interim, she seems to be dabbling in more direct-to-camera, short-form video, which has become the dominant style on many of the most popular social platforms.