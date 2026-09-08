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‘There are still a lot of stories left to tell before we say goodbye’: Mandla N on ‘Isitha: The Enemy’ ending

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

8 September 2026

12:28 pm

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The series premiered in 2023 as a spin-off of 'The Black Door'.

Isitha: The Enemy

Isitha: The Enemy cast. Picture: Supplied

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e.tv drama series Isitha: The Enemy has been cancelled after more than three years on air.

The series, which premiered in 2023, will come to an end on 23 April 2027.

Created as a spin-off of The Black Door and produced by Black Brain Pictures, it has since developed its own storyline.

‘Still a lot of stories left to tell’

Black Brain Pictures co-founder and executive producer Mandla N said the team still has plenty in store for viewers before the series concludes.

“There [are] still a lot of stories left to tell before we say goodbye, and audiences can expect the final stretch to be every bit as dramatic, emotional and unpredictable as the journey that brought us here,” Mandla said.

The final episodes will focus on the Bulldozed storyline, which centres on the destruction of shacks and its impact on lives and communities.

The storyline will bring further conflict and consequences as the series heads towards its conclusion.

Mandla said creating the series had been an important journey for Black Brain Pictures.

“We took the world of the Sokhulu family from The Black Door and opened it up into a new chapter, giving ourselves the opportunity to explore new characters, conflicts and stories while building something that could stand on its own,” he said.

Preparing to introduce new drama productions

e.tv said the show’s conclusion comes as the broadcaster prepares to introduce new drama productions and storytelling.

Helga Palmer, Group Head of Content Development and Strategy at eMedia Investments, said the series made an impact during its run.

“Isitha: The Enemy has been an important part of e.tv’s storytelling journey, and we are incredibly proud of the impact it has made,” Palmer said.

“As we prepare to close this chapter, we are also looking ahead with excitement. e.tv is entering a new wave of drama, bringing compelling stories, with a healthy mix of accomplished and new talent to our audiences,” she added.

New additions to the show

Among the new additions to the final chapter is actress and musician Kabelo “KB” Motsilanyane, who joins the cast as Dineo Mtshali.

Dineo is a fashion designer from Soweto who has built a life away from her troubled past. Her arrival is set to bring a new dynamic to Mapholoba’s world.

Isitha: The Enemy continues to air on e.tv at 8.30pm, with the final episodes leading up to the series’ conclusion on 23 April 2027.

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