From page to screen: Angela Makholwa’s ‘Critical But Stable’ gets the Mzansi Magic treatment

Lawrence Maleka opens up about bringing Angela Makholwa's bestselling novel to life, playing a husband caught between love, pride and an insurance scam gone wrong.

Mzansi Magic has confirmed that its highly anticipated new drama series, Critical But Stable, will premiere on Sunday, 26 July 2026, on Channel 161 at 8pm. The 13-episode series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by acclaimed South African author Angela Makholwa.

The story follows Duke, a struggling businessman who pulls his closest friends into an insurance scam in a desperate bid to save his ailing wife and his failing business. Duke and his childhood friends belong to a jazz-themed stokvel called Khula – a social club built on brotherhood and mutual support, meant to help its members protect their marriages and families.

The founding members of Khula each carry their own burden.

There’s Duke himself; Soli, who can never quite earn enough to satisfy his demanding wife; Mzi, who needs money to cover his son’s university fees while concealing that he can’t sexually satisfy his own wife; and Thabo, who is broke, unemployed, and has been pushed out of his home by his estranged wife.

Mzansi Magic’s new drama series Critical But Stable follows Duke, a struggling businessman who pulls his closest friends into an insurance scam in a desperate bid to save his ailing wife and his failing business. Duke and his childhood friends belong to a jazz-themed stokvel called Khula. Picture: Supplied/Mzansi Magic

The ensemble cast is led by Fortune Thobejane as Duke, Lawrence Maleka as Mzi, Batsile Ramasodi as Solomzi, and Thabo Malema as Thabo, alongside Mmarona Motshegoa, Motsoaledi Setumo, Seipati Mahamu, Mapaseka Koetle and Eve Rasimeni.

Critical But Stable is co-executive produced by Makholwa, also known for her novel Red Ink, and produced by Barkers Media, the team behind Killer Front Page and the SAFTA-nominated How to Manifest a Man.

Lawrence Maleka talks playing Mzi

Lawrence Maleka stars as Mzi in Mzansi Magic’s new drama series Critical But Stable, based on the bestselling novel by Angela Makholwa. Picture: Supplied/Mzansi Magic

Ahead of the premiere, Lawrence Maleka spoke about what drew him to the project and the layers behind his character, Mzi.

Asked what excited him about joining the show, the TV host pointed to the source material and the calibre of his castmates. “It’s based on Angela Makholwa’s book, which already had a strong following and reputation,” he said, adding that the ensemble cast made the project “exciting as an actor because you’re constantly being challenged.”

He admitted Mzi stood out from roles he’d played before. “Mzi was different to anything I’d done before, which made the opportunity even more appealing,” Maleka said.

On the strength of the story itself, Maleka believes its grounded realism is what will keep viewers hooked. “These are ordinary people who make one decision and then have to live with the consequences,” he explained, noting that audiences will likely understand how the characters land in their predicaments – “even when you don’t agree with their choices.”

Researching the role

Maleka revealed that preparing for Mzi required more than just reading the script.

“I spent time speaking to people, listening to different perspectives and trying to understand the emotional reality of what Mzi is dealing with,” he said, adding that this helped him “ground the performance in something honest.”

He also credited direct access to Makholwa as invaluable to shaping his portrayal.

Mzansi Magic’s new drama series Critical But Stable, based on the bestselling novel by Angela Makholwa. Picture: Supplied/Mzansi Magic

“Angela was very generous with her time and insight. Having access to the person who created these characters is always valuable because you get a deeper understanding of their motivations and the world they come from.”

On the show’s central theme – the pressure men feel to provide for their families – Maleka said it was an experience he could relate to personally, even if his own circumstances differed from Mzi’s.

“What I found interesting about Mzi is that his intentions are often good, but the decisions he makes don’t always lead him where he wants to go,” he said.

As for his on-screen chemistry with co-star Motsoaledi Setumo, Maleka said it came down to time and trust. “We spent a lot of time together on set, having conversations and getting comfortable with each other as scene partners. Once that trust is there, the chemistry tends to develop naturally.”

Critical But Stable premieres on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on Sunday, 26 July 2026, at 20:00.