WATCH: Travel vlogger Popi Sibiya unmasked as Pap & Wors on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

Sibiya said she enjoyed taking part in the competition.

Travel content creator Popi Sibiya has been unmasked as Pap & Wors on The Masked Singer South Africa season three.

Sibiya was revealed during Saturday night’s episode after Pap & Wors landed in the Danger Zone alongside Koeksister. The audience and detective panel voted to save Koeksister, resulting in Pap & Wors being eliminated.

The episode also introduced the show’s first masked duo, Sheep, who joined Gogga, Koeksister and Pap & Wors in the final face-off round.

Detectives miss the mark

Throughout the episode, the detective panel tried to identify Pap & Wors using clues about the celebrity’s background.

The clues referenced Sibiya’s upbringing, her industrial engineering degree and her career change from the corporate world to becoming a travel content creator.

Sithelo Shozi guessed actress Farieda Metsileng, while J’Something chose Ayanda Thabethe. Somizi stuck with Anele Zondo and guest detective Jason Goliath guessed Candice Modiselle. All four detectives were incorrect.

Popi on her Masked Singer journey

Speaking after her unmasking, Sibiya said she enjoyed taking part in the competition.

“Being on The Masked Singer was so much fun! I’m sad to be leaving. I enjoyed learning the lyrics … and the amazing energy of the audience.”

The Masked Singer South Africa season three airs on SABC2 on Saturdays at 7pm, with repeat broadcasts on SABC1 on Thursdays at 9 pm and on SABC2 on Fridays at 1.30 pm.