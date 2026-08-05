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Panyaza is finally released from prison after 26 years

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

5 August 2026

12:52 pm

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Panyaza is returning to Alexandra after spending years behind bars on 'Emzini: A Family Legacy'.

Actor Dumisani Mbebe as Panyaza

Actor Dumisani Mbebe as Panyaza on ‘Emzini: A Family Legacy’. Picture: Supplied

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Panyaza will finally return to Alexandra in the latest episodes of Emzini: A Family Legacy, after spending 26 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

He took the blame for a murder committed by Shaka and spent more than two decades behind bars.

Will Panyaza seek revenge or redemption?

According to the production, he returns home carrying “the burden of a stolen future and the truth about the events that led to his imprisonment”.

His arrival coincides with Dudu and Zakhele renewing their wedding vows, believing they have moved on from the events of the past.

However, Panyaza’s return is expected to disrupt the celebration as long-buried secrets begin to surface, while the truth behind Shaka’s crime threatens to divide the Dlamini family.

Emzini: A Family Legacy airs on e.tv on weekdays at 9pm.

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