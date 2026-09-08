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‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ fans dig up Laurinda Mabunda’s LinkedIn after Obren Motswane walks out

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By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

8 September 2026

01:56 pm

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Obren Motswane left Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 citing his 'healing journey', now viewers are obsessing over on-screen wife Laurinda Mabunda's economist credentials instead.

MAFS Mzansi: Fans dig up Laurinda Mabunda's LinkedIn after Obren Motswane walks out

Laurinda Mabunda on Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3. Picture: Instagram, @connect_tv

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For the first time in Married at First Sight Mzansi history, Obren Motswane was allowed to call it quits on the experiment, leaving on-screen wife Laurinda Mabunda to navigate the rest of the season solo. But, instead of dissecting the breakup, viewers pivoted hard to something else entirely: Laurinda’s LinkedIn profile.

“The decision I’ve taken now is part and parcel of my healing journey. I really need to focus on that. From a spiritual point of view, I need to come right and pray that one day we find each other again. So, with that said, I’m leaving,” Obren told experts in the episode.

Laurinda, 32, chose to remain in the experiment.

From altar to argument

The pair started strong. Obren is a father and creative entrepreneur, while Laurinda, an economist and researcher, said she was looking for emotional safety and stability.

Vows were exchanged, and their chemistry came easily. Then came the friction, which involved snoring complaints, communication breakdowns, and what Obren painted as a growing respect gap.

The LinkedIn deep-dive

MAFS Mzansi fans went looking for context about why Obren insisted on feeling disrespected in the marriage, and they feel they found it in Laurinda’s professional profile.

A screenshot of her LinkedIn lists roles across economics, demography, research, policy analysis, and data analysis, with ties to the South African Reserve Bank.

The public response framed her CV as a “big flex,” with some viewers only half-joking that her credentials might be “intimidating”.

Obren’s side of it

Obren didn’t leave the conversation to fans alone. In a TikTok video posted to his own profile, he got candid about his on-screen behaviour, specifically an incident where he was accused of “blanket shoving.”

“So, I cringed. When I was accused of blanket shoving, my overreaction- I cringed. And for me, I’m a work in progress,” he said, adding that he’s been working with a counsellor and therapist on how his emotional reactions can read as aggressive.

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“Not every action deserves a reaction. Even if you do have some form of reaction, stay calm… It’s embarrassing, I cringe, and I’m not proud of it.”

He called the show “the best experience of my life” despite the exit, framing it as a mirror moment – seeing himself “from the outside looking in” – and said he has no regrets about signing up.

@obren.msuku

Ngiyaxolisa ❤️ #MAFS #fyp

♬ original sound – Obren Motswane Ka-Msuku


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