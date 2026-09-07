Queen Nandi still evading police days after arrest warrant, contact ‘established’ via email

Reality TV star Queen Nandi remains unlocated hours after an arrest warrant was issued for contempt of court.

Queen Nandi, real name Nandipha Mlombi, settled a court case last year with gospel artist and estate agent Vuyiseka Mpeqeka, stemming from a bitter 2025 rental dispute after Nandi was evicted from a property Mpeqeka managed.

As part of that settlement, Nandi agreed to remove everything she’d posted about Mpeqeka and to stop speaking about her publicly – she’d previously aired the eviction, including videos of her belongings being removed.

The problem relating to the reality star’s recent brush with the law arose when Mpeqeka then appeared on Nandi’s reality show, Nandi and The Rev, which airs on Mzansi Magic.

Mpeqeka spoke about all of this to Daily Sun, saying she found out when she received a message alerting her that a clip of her had been posted to the show’s social media.

A police spokesperson told the publication that she went back to court to report the breach of the settlement and the magistrate issued a warrant of arrest for contempt of court as a result.

Where things stand now

According to the report, Nandi hasn’t been arrested because she isn’t currently in Gauteng. She reportedly took a call from police, was uncooperative, told them she was out of the province and hung up.

Broadcast journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones posted an update on X last Friday saying law enforcement authorities are still searching for Nandi. He reported that contact has now been established with her, but that she has asked for all further communication to go through email rather than phone or in person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.