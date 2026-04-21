A fish and rice error sends fan favourite Mahlatse home on ‘MasterChef South Africa’

His exit came after a challenge that required contestants to make rice the central element of a dish.

Polokwane-based contestant Mahlatse Mongatane, 23, has been eliminated from MasterChef South Africa Season 6 after a rice-focused elimination challenge.

Mongatane, a baker and hospitality student, entered the competition with strong early performances and quickly became a viewer favourite.

His exit came after a challenge that required contestants to make rice the central element of a dish. The brief was set by the judges and included guest judge Chef Zanele van Zyl.

Contestants first took part in a rice identification test involving six varieties: arborio, black, wild, brown, basmati and jasmine. The top five performers advanced directly to safety. Mongatane did not qualify.

Elimination round

In the elimination round, contestants had 60 minutes to prepare a dish in which rice was the main focus.

Mongatane attempted a dish featuring coconut rice with pan-seared fish. He later changed to beer-battered fish after the original fish preparation failed. In the final minutes, his sauce split after butter was added.

Judges criticised the dish for failing to follow the brief. They said the fish, rather than the rice, had been the focus. The plate was also described as underseasoned.

Mahlatse Mongatane’s elimination

Mongatane landed in the bottom two alongside fellow contestant Lesego before being eliminated.

He said the challenge had been difficult but described his time on the show as a valuable experience.

“I couldn’t remember the names of the rices,” he said, referring to the identification task.

Contestant Jeshen won the challenge with a brûléed rice pudding with raspberry coulis. Guest judge Zanele van Zyl described the dish as “fairies on her tongue”.

The next episode will feature a challenge based on township-inspired street food, including kotas.

MasterChef South Africa Season 6 airs on Sundays at 18:00 on e.tv, with additional broadcasts and streaming available across eMedia platforms.