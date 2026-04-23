From TikTok Billing to the real deal: Sinemivuyo Mpulu talks Top Billing revival

After breathing new life into the brand through his viral TikTok Billing show, he joins the official presenter line-up for the return of the iconic lifestyle show.

The return of Top Billing after its long hiatus has sent waves of nostalgia across South Africa, but perhaps no one is more suited for the revival than Sinemivuyo Mpulu.

Known to digital audiences as the creator of “TikTok Billing”, a social media homage that kept the spirit of the show alive during its years off air, Mpulu now steps into the official spotlight as part of the team.

Reflecting on the moment he learned he would be part of the new era, Mpulu told The Citizen that it has been a long time coming. “It’s a secret I’ve had to keep since last year,” he says. “I was at home when I received the message and was quite excited about it.”

For the creator, the appointment is a full-circle moment that validates his dedication to the brand’s legacy. “It still feels unreal… I don’t have the right words for this feeling. It’s a good feeling; it speaks so much to my younger self,” Mpulu said.

While he had to initiallykeep the news under wraps, his family has since joined in the celebration.

“Once things were much clearer, they got the news and are quite excited about this journey. I am grateful for their support.”

10 years a voice artist

Beyond his presence on camera, Mpulu is actually a veteran of the voice work industry, celebrating a decade as a voiceover artist this year.

The fresh-faced TV star tells The Citizen that he believes his background behind the microphone provided the foundation for this new chapter.

“My voice work has positioned me to be an industry thought leader. I’ve used my voice beyond the audible, especially through my work and platforms created for the masses. I have become more than just a voice, but a pioneer of innovation,” he said.

The reality of AI in voice work

As the president of the South African Voiceover Awards launched in late 2025, Mpulu is also a vocal advocate for human talent in an era of increasing automation. Addressing the rise of AI in his industry, he remains confident in the unique value of human performers.

“I personally believe that AI still has a long way to go to silence us. The calibre of voices that we have got to honour can never be impersonated; they are real humans with real voices and, most importantly, they bring life to words, which is something that AI will never be able to do.”

To protect their careers, he urges fellow artists to be diligent with the legalities of their work.

“Artists should always read their contracts and understand the finer lines in between. Consult a professional lawyer or agent for a second opinion,” he advises, further suggesting that artists join communities like The Voiceover Factory to stay current with industry trends.

To mark his 10th anniversary in the field, Mpulu will be hosting a one-man masterclass on June 16, 2026, featuring insights from industry colleagues. The family-friendly event will run from 9am to 3pm, with tickets available via Quicket.