Zozi Tunzi joins ‘Top Billing’ alongside Sinemivuyo Mpulu, Bryoni Govender and Arno Greeff

Zozi Tunzi, Sinemivuyo Mpulu, Bryoni Govender and Arno Greeff have been announced as the faces of Top Billing's new era.

The longest reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, has been announced as part of the cast for Top Billing’s upcoming return season.

Tunzi famously auditioned for the SABC 3 Presenter Search competition early in her career. She auditioned for the Cape Town leg of the SABC 3 Presenter Search and was a contestant, which she noted helped improve her communication skills for the Miss South Africa competition.

Although she didn’t win that competition, she later became a prominent television personality, hosting and executive-producing the Miss South Africa reality show, Crown Chasers, on SABC.

The show was a reality TV series documenting the journey of Miss South Africa contestants.

No stranger to S3

Over the years, Tunzi has been a familiar face on SABC 3 (now stylised as S3), including appearances on Afternoon Express and taking on top hosting roles following her international pageantry success.

In 2023, Tunzi hosted the main ceremony for the 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs). She co-hosted alongside Lawrence Maleka, marking a return to an in-person event held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Miss Universe Tanzania, the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), and the EmpoweringHer Seminar and Business Awards are just some of the other live shows she has hosted.

From the timelines to your TV

TikTok Billing founder and host Sinemivuyo Mpulu was also announced as the official social media presenter for Top Billing.

Described by the show as “fresh, plugged-in and always on the pulse,” Sine joins the team to bring viewers “closer than ever.”

Mpulu launched his “TikTok Billing” series in early 2025, inspired by a desire to bring aspirational luxury content to TikTok.

The series was created as a modern, digital-first alternative to the traditional Top Billing show, focusing on luxury, behind-the-scenes moments, and SA’s social scene. Mpulu’s stentorian voice helped the show quickly become a popular cultural series featuring celebrity lifestyles.

He joins former Miss South Africa Bryoni Govender and actor Arno Greeff, who starred in Netflix’s Blood & Water.

The reveals keep coming.



Say hello to the newest face on #TopBilling, Bryoni Govender.



Bold, dynamic, effortlessly stylish &ready to shine, Bryoni steps into the #TopBilling family to bring you even more unforgettable moments.



This is only the beginning. #TopBillingIsBackOnS3 pic.twitter.com/ZtKN8XG6wD April 21, 2026

Top Billing: The Return

The return of Top Billing was originally announced in late 2025 with a predicted broadcast date of March 2026. That date came and went before the official broadcast date was announced in mid-April 2026.

Per a previous report by The Citizen, the reboot, which begins on 30 April 2026, aims to reconnect with loyal fans while captivating a new generation of viewers who value authenticity, innovation and cultural relevance.

According to a statement by the channel, the new Top Billing stays true to its legacy, celebrating South Africa, its people and their achievements while exploring broader lifestyle horizons.

The comeback season will spotlight young, urban, intelligent and culturally aware South Africans who are shaping the future through collaboration, creativity and innovation.

Additionally, the show will continue to anchor itself in strong lifestyle pillars: design, travel, entrepreneurship, innovation, and culture.

It will also offer an authentic and inspiring look into how South Africans live, express themselves and connect in a vibrant, aspirational yet attainable way.

Catch new episodes of Top Billing every Thursday from 30 April 2026 at 7pm on S3, with repeats every Sunday at 1pm on S3 and Tuesdays at 9.30pm on SABC 1.