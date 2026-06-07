‘I am tired of apologising’: Says Thinah Zungu after ‘Mother of All’ sex scene resurfaces again

The singer appeared in the show, which aired in 2023, where he played the character Malusi.

Gospel singer and pastor Thinah Zungu says he will not apologise again after an intimate scene from the e.tv telenovela Mother of All resurfaced online.

Zungu appeared in the show, which aired in 2023, where he played the character Malusi.

The clip, originally filmed in 2021, has circulated on social media this week, sparking renewed backlash.

Zungu addressed the backlash during a Facebook Live session. He said he had already apologised when the episode first aired and would not apologise again.

In direct translation, he said: “It’s an old scene, I apologised, and it passed… I am tired of apologising.”

He said he understands that some fans are disappointed because they were seeing the scene for the first time.

‘It happened in a professional way’

Zungu said the scene was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic and that he discussed it with his wife before taking the role.

“It was during Covid-19 where one was looking at all the opportunities that he can get to survive and all. I looked at the character, and it was allowing me to do whatever. I discussed it with my wife, and the money was making sense for us to live, which was part of the job, and the part was not a problem at the time, so we agreed, and it happened in a professional way,” he said.

Zungu added that the scenes were filmed before he was ordained as a pastor.

He was ordained as pastor of the Ark Fellowship Church in Inanda, north of Durban, in April 2023.