Married at First Sight Mzansi returns in July, with Bakhe Dlamini back for season 3

Married at First Sight Mzansi returns for its third season on Sunday, 5 July, with a 90-minute special premiere.

Mzansi’s most argued-about reality show is coming back, and this time it’s bringing reinforcements. Married at First Sight Mzansi will return for its third season on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 5 July 2026, kicking off with a 90-minute special at 5.30 pm before settling into its weekly Sunday 6pm slot.



The series has spent two seasons becoming appointment viewing, consistently trending at number one on X and sparking the kind of national debate that goes well beyond the usual reality TV chatter.



The premise hasn’t changed: a group of singles agree to marry partners they’ve never met, selected for them entirely by a panel of relationship experts. The couples meet for the first time at the altar, on their wedding day, and take it from there.

Something old, something new

The only thing that has changed this season of Married at First Sight Mzansi is the panel. Joining returning experts Thabang Mashigo, Pastor Xolani Hiltana, and Dr Mpume Zenda is marriage and family counsellor Bakhe Dlamini, back in the matchmaking chair after first appearing in season 1. His return has been one of the most requested by fans of the franchise, and he’ll once again be tasked with the unenviable job of pairing four new hopefuls who’ve decided to gamble on love sight-unseen.



The new cast of brides and grooms will be revealed in due course, but the show’s matchmaking philosophy remains as deliberate as ever. Speaking ahead of the new Married at First Sight Mzansi season, relationship expert Thabang Mashigo explained what actually goes into the process before two strangers ever reach the altar.

Thabang Mashigo. Picture: Supplied, Mzansi Magic

Expert insight

“A strong match is assessed on the basis of willingness. Willingness to discover the character traits that teach you to compromise and the behaviours that need to be unlearned as a means to embrace the love that is envisioned.”



For Mashigo, that willingness outweighs the more obvious metrics viewers tend to fixate on. As she put it, the panel prioritises “consistency over chemistry, reliability over romance and someone who will show up for you rather than simply providing the ‘sparkles’.”



That distinction – between what people want and what they actually need – sits at the centre of how couples are chosen on Married at First Sight Mzansi.



“A desire for an attractive and appealing partner is an important want, but having one who is kind and consistently shows up for you is a need that should be prioritised,” Mashigo said, adding that the experts also dig into “the intentions behind why cast members have applied and why they desire marriage.”



It’s also, according to her, where many viewers get the process wrong. Many assume the experts are pairing people for drama or based on surface-level compatibility. In reality, the expert said, “the experts consider personality, relationship history, communication styles, life goals and psychological factors” – though even the most thorough matchmaking can’t account for everything. “Compatibility does not guarantee attraction, commitment or emotional maturity once the marriage begins,” she noted.



“The state of the heart is always a mystery.”

‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ fans can look forward to…

Asked what stood out about this season’s Married at First Sight Mzansi cast specifically, Mashigo was candid. Some came in unaware of how their own history had shaped them, others arrived feeling entitled to love without having done the work to earn it. It’s the kind of self-reflection – or lack of it – that has powered the show’s most talked-about moments in previous seasons, and she suggests this season won’t be any different.



“People should watch because it is authentic vulnerability. The contestants who usually resonate most with viewers are not necessarily the most dramatic, but those who show genuine self-reflection, accountability and a willingness to grow throughout the process.”