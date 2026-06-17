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Kwa Baba actress Rorisang Mohapi warns women pursuing husband Prince Grootboom

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

6 minute read

17 June 2026

05:07 pm

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Rorisang Mohapi has sparked debate on social media after publicly calling out women who flirt with her husband, actor Prince Grootboom.

Rorisang Mohapi Prince Grootboom

South African actress Rorisang Mohapi recently shared a candid video warning women to stop pursuing her husband, actor Ntuthuzelo “Prince” Grootboom, after an alleged encounter at Fourways Mall and repeated messages sent to him on social media. Picture: X, @Mzansimagic

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Rorisang Mohapi, a budding South African actress known for roles in House of Zwide and Kwa Baba, recently posted a fiery video on social media, calling out women who flirt with or slide into the DMs of her husband, actor Ntuthuzelo “Prince” Grootboom.

She described an incident at Fourways Mall where a woman approached Prince while he was holding flowers (bought for Rorisang) while packing their groceries in the car and asked if they were for her. When he said they were for his wife, the woman persisted by asking where the wife was, despite Rorisang being nearby in the car. The young actress was notably enraged by the public disrespect.

She also complained about multiple women sending her husband “poems” in his DMs and issued a strong warning: “If you were at Fourways Mall at around six, you know who you are. Don’t you dare disrespect me.”

“Your days are numbered. And you’re not going to get him, so what now? One day is one day, you don’t know me.”

She also threatened to expose the women involved if the behaviour continued.

Public reaction

Reactions were mixed, though leaning towards support and agreement.

Many users backed Rorisang, criticising the “disrespect” toward marriages and urging women to stop pursuing taken men.

Comments included calls for her to expose the DM senders and frustration with bold flirting, with one person posting; “Girls must stop acting like straat mates and leave her man alone.”

Others called her “naive” for being so vocal or confident that her husband is not flattered by the attention, suggesting such videos can “backfire” and implying issues with trust or her husband’s loyalty (especially in the entertainment industry).

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A post shared by Rorisang Mohapi _Grootboom (@rorisang_mohapi_grootboom)

Others said she should let her husband handle it or accused her of showing insecurity.

Some mocked or questioned monitoring behaviours, while others saw it as relatable protectiveness in a new marriage, considering the fact that they got engaged in late 2025 and married around late 2025/early 2026.

Introducing ‘Kwa Baba’

Rorisang stars in Kwa Baba, Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela centred around love, traditional/cultural family obligations and some unresolved conflict.

The show stars Vuyo Biyela as Zwelakhe Mkhize, a young businessman whose future is thrown into a tailspin when he must deal with a past traditional obligation tied to his late father’s unpaid debt. This, after declaring his intentions to the woman he loves and wants to marry, Bahumi Motaung (played by Rorisang).

Kwa Baba is produced by Singa Vision Productions, which was also a co-producer on Genesis. The telenovela also stars Nkanyiso Mzimela as Musa (Shake iLembe), Kwanele Mthethwa as Khethiwe (Umkhokha: The Curse, Abomama), Sparky Xulu as Mhlaba (Empini, My Brother’s Keeper), Phumzile Mlangeni as Zandile (Is’thembu Sika Msongelwa, Gomora), Mpho J Molepo as Solomon (Zabalaza, No1 Ladies Detective, Director for Sarafina theatre production) and Helen Lebepe (Queen Modjadji), a fiercely protective mother shaped by past heartbreak.

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