Scandal!: An emotional farewell to Mdala and Tlhogi

Mdala and Tlhogi joined the series in 2021.

Scandal! viewers will say goodbye to popular characters Mdala and Tlhogi when their attempt to evade police ends in a fatal car accident on Monday, 22 June.

The deaths mark the end of the pair’s storyline as the long-running e.tv drama approaches its final episode later this month.

Mdala and Tlhogi joined the series in 2021 and became well known for their use of Spitori and their on-screen chemistry. Over the years, their relationship faced several challenges and betrayals.

In recent episodes, Cohen uncovered the truth surrounding Dylene’s murder, exposing secrets linked to the couple. As pressure mounted, Mdala and Tlhogi fled to avoid arrest.

Their attempt to escape ends in a crash that claims both their lives.

Mdala and Tlhogi’s funeral

A joint funeral will be held for the characters, with family and friends gathering to pay their respects.

The show will also see the return of brothers Quinton Nyathi and Daniel Nyathi as Scandal! heads towards its conclusion.

The series is set to air its final episode on 29 June after more than two decades on television.

e.tv announced in September last year that the programme would be ending as part of a review of its programming.

“The ever-changing television landscape requires broadcasters to consistently review all programming and scheduling, and we believe that Scandal! has reached the end of its life cycle,” e.tv said in a statement.