‘I would still choose to marry Musa Mseleku,’ says MaKhumalo amid separation rumours

Cracks have appeared in Musa Mseleku's polygamous marriage in the new season of 'Uthando Nes'thembu'.

Reality television personality Thobile MaKhumalo has opened up about her marriage amid speculation of a separation.

Rumours of a separation surfaced during the ninth season of Uthando Nes’thembu, which returned earlier this year on Mzansi Magic.

Conflicts escalated after Mseleku took a fifth wife, MaKhwela. In a February episode, he revealed that MaKhumalo had blocked all forms of communication with him.

During a diary session in last Thursday’s episode, MaKhumalo opened up about comments Mseleku made during a disagreement that upset her.

“He said it to my face. He said he is tired of waiting, ‘Why am I not conceiving naturally?’ This is something he said recently, the last time I spoke to him and told him he can’t sleep at my house, those are the words he uttered,” she said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Skeem Saam’s Mogau Keebine responds to claims she is struggling

Radio interview

In a recent TruFM interview, MaKhumalo was asked why she remains in the marriage.

“If you are here now, it means you are supposed to be here, so everything has its own time,” she said.

She added, “Nothing is impossible on Earth. Also, I do not want to say something and then tomorrow I am quoted, and they say I said it.”

Despite the challenges, MaKhumalo said she has no regrets.

“I believe a lot in predestination. I don’t think anything I’ve done has been a mistake, and I’m grateful for every path that I’ve walked in my journey, even in marriage,” she said.

She added that she would make the same choice again.

“I would still choose to marry Musa Mseleku tomorrow if I have to get married again, whether polygamous or monogamous, because it’s the only marriage I know. I can’t speak on something I don’t know, and that’s why I would choose polygamy tomorrow.

“It’s the setup I know, and I’m not longing to know any other setup; I’d rather be single. I would do it all over again. This is my journey. This is my story that I cannot change. Whether it’s good or bad, I can only rewrite the story starting now.”

The interview sparked mixed reactions on social media, with Mseleku also appearing to respond.

He shared a photo of MaKhumalo on Instagram, captioned: “I have listened to your interview.”

NOW READ: Meet the seven celebrities joining Zanele Potelwa on the hunt for the perfect Tropika Island