Christall Kay ‘armed and ready’ for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

The show will premiere later this month on 28 November.

The second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is set to return later this month on 28 November.

In its new Africa edition, the series brings together cast members from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria for a Brazil-based season, the first time the franchise features Housewives from multiple countries.

South Africa is represented by Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson from Durban, along with Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay from Johannesburg.

Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu join from Nairobi, while Princess Jecoco and Mariam Timmer represent Nigeria.

Kay, returning for her second Ultimate Girls Trip, said she approached the new season with confidence.

“I was fully armed and ready for this amazing new adventure,” she said.

She added that she is looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces.

“I don’t really know any of the girls except for Jojo and Evodia. Evodia was my archenemy in Season 1 of RHOJ, but I am looking forward to meeting my worthy opponent again. There was a certain level of respect between us.”

“We always had our fights, but we also came together as well, so we’ll see what happens this time,” she said.

“And as for who I would swap and replace, let’s wait for the season to play out before I comment.”

ALSO READ: Music meets perfume: Real Housewives star Christall Kay launches her first fragrance

Kay’s advice for new cast members

Kay said her guidance for first-time cast members is simple: “Be real and authentic.”

She added: “Enjoy the experience and take in the beautiful surroundings. But very importantly, do not insult or bully me because you will definitely regret it. Don’t mess with me. I never start, but I do respond!”

NOW READ: Chymamusique: ‘I’m thinking of leaving one operation for next year because I’m tired’