SABC sends fired journalist cease-and-desist letter over social media ‘rant’

The SABC has slapped a senior political journalist fired for allegedly being drunk at work with a letter to “cease and desist” from making defamatory statements about unethical conduct and corruption against the state broadcaster and employees.

This after the journalist, Tshepo Ikaneng, had taken to social media, claiming he was fired for threatening to expose corruption and nepotism.

Allegations of political manipulation and newsroom interference

He claimed the head of news and editorial, Deidre Uren, was colluding with Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head William Baloyi to position their “puppet” to head the SABC News Special Projects as part of the alleged plot to undermine the ANC, MKP and the EFF in favour of the DA, ahead of next year’s local government elections.

Insiders allege Ikaneng was fired for being drunk at work, saying his social media rant was a public meltdown of a bitter man.

“He is targeting [Uren] for firing him, making all these allegations against her for doing what every line manager would do when an employee is drunk at work,” a source said.

Another editorial staffer alleged Ikaneng had a long-standing drinking problem and claimed it was not the first time he was in trouble for drinking on the job.

“He was demoted from the presidential team to the special projects unit after he was found drunk. Less than two years down the line, he is in trouble for the same behaviour again,” the staffer said.

Legal demands issued by SABC’s corporate division

In the cease-and-desist letter served on Ikaneng on Monday, SABC legal advisor Reesha Kasipershad-Pillay demanded that he remove all the posts from his social media platforms.

The SABC further demanded that he provides confirmation the posts have been removed and make a written undertaking that he will cease and desist from making any future false, defamatory and disparaging remarks about the SABC, or its employees.

Kasipershad-Pillay also demanded a written retraction and apology to the SABC.

Journalist defends himself and disputes evidence

Ikaneng confirmed he was fired for being drunk at work but insisted he was actually fired for being outspoken on nepotism.

“I was fired, they say I was drunk at work, but produced no evidence to substantiate the charge. The SABC building is a national key point and under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

“Therefore, they could have at least produced visual material supporting their charge.”

Ikaneng said no blood alcohol test results were presented in the hearing.

