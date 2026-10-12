Saudi Film Nights Durban screening cancelled due to security concerns

The Durban screening was cancelled over security concerns linked to political unrest in the city.

The Durban screening of Saudi Film Nights scheduled for Sunday, 11 October 2026, was cancelled following security concerns linked to political unrest in the city.

The cancellation came after the event’s Johannesburg screenings, which took place over two nights on 7 and 8 October.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the organisers said the decision followed guidance from the Saudi Embassy regarding the “security situation in Durban.”

“Due to the current security situation in Durban, and with the safety of our guests and participants as our highest priority, we regret to inform you that today’s Saudi Film Nights screening has been cancelled.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.

Saudi Film Nights brings Saudi cinema to Joburg

The Johannesburg leg of Saudi Film Nights featured screenings of Irtizaz and Night Courier, two short films exploring different experiences and social pressures in Saudi Arabia.

The event was hosted by award-winning actress Didintle Khunou. Other South African celebrities in attendance included Zikhona Zodlaka and Anton Jeftha, alongside Saudi actors Rand Al Gosaibi and Mohammed Aldokhei.

Al Gosaibi stars in Irtizaz, which centres on a young divorcee attending a funeral. The story explores the pressures surrounding marriage as her mother pushes her into an uncomfortable contest for approval.

Meanwhile, Night Courier, starring Aldokhei, follows Fahad, a struggling delivery driver working in Riyadh after dark. His need for money draws him into a dangerous illegal world.

Saudi actors Mohammed Aldokhei and Rand Al Gosaibi at the Joburg Theatre. Picture: Supplied

Joburg Film Festival manager Taryn Joffe previously highlighted the range of stories represented in the programme.

“There is no single way into a country’s cinema, and that is what makes Saudi Film Nights exciting: these films offer very different stories and points of view,” Joffe said.