Metro FM’s ‘Ask A Man’ moves to TV

The programme's hosts are yet to be announced.

Metro FM’s relationship feature, Ask A Man, is set to make the move to television on S3.

The feature, which has aired on Metro FM for several years, focuses on relationship issues, including dating, marriage, heartbreak, and family dynamics.

According to the SABC, the television adaptation will feature real-life relationship stories submitted by members of the public. Selected stories will be discussed on the programme, and contributors will remain anonymous.

Public invited to share relationship stories

South Africans are invited to submit their relationship experiences for possible inclusion on the show.

Siyanda Fikelephi, Acting Business Manager at Metro FM, said the programme’s move to television would allow more South Africans to share their experiences.

“For years, Metro FM has held space for honest conversations about dating, heartbreak, marriage and family. Ask A Man became more than a feature; it became a trusted relationship with our audience.

“As it evolves into a television format on S3, we are giving South Africans a platform to share their stories anonymously and gain perspective.”

Dichaba Phalatse, Marketing Manager: Video Entertainment at the SABC, said the television adaptation would build on the success of the radio feature.

“Ask A Man has already earned the trust of audiences on METRO FM by creating a space for honest dialogue around relationships and life’s complexities. Bringing this much-loved format to television allows us to deepen those conversations.”

The programme’s hosts and broadcast details will be announced soon.