‘Top Billing Presenter Search’ 2026: How to audition, closing date and what you need to know

'Top Billing' is back on SABC3 - and it's looking for its next star. Here's everything aspiring presenters need to know about the 2026 Presenter Search.

After a hiatus since 2019, South Africa’s iconic lifestyle magazine show Top Billing made a glamorous comeback on SABC3. The new season premiered on 30 April featuring a mix of legacy presenters and fresh talent.

A major highlight of the show’s return is the 2026 revival of the Top Billing Presenter Search, a show initially launched to give aspiring presenters a shot at joining one of South Africa’s most prestigious TV platforms.

Whether you dream of interviewing celebrities, showcasing luxury lifestyles, or bringing dynamic energy to inserts, this is your moment.

Why Top Billing Presenter Search’s return is a big deal

Top Billing defined aspirational South African television for decades, showcasing the good life, celebrity homes, fashion, travel and more. Its return (produced by Cardova Media) mixes familiar faces with new energy, airing Thursdays at 7pm on S3, with repeats on Sundays.



At the end of the first episode of the return season, the producers announced that the Presenter Search Competition would be making a return.

The competition leverages social media for open auditions, making it more accessible, while staying true to the show’s high standards.

The show was initially known as My Top Billing Dream Presenter Search (2012) and later became Presenter Search on 3 (2015) as it expanded to searching for presenting talent for the overall channel as opposed to just Top Billing.

Both formats discovered standout talent who became household names, including people like the late Simba Mhere, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Thabiso Makhubela and Ryle De Morny.

Where are the past winners now?

Several fan-favourites earned their spots through previous Presenter Searches and are thriving:

Jonathan Boynton-Lee (2012 Winner): Quickly became a beloved personality known for versatility. Beyond Top Billing, he’s an accomplished filmmaker, director and actor. He returns as a presenter for the 2026 season.

Dr Fez Mkhize (2018 Presenter Search Favourite): The modern Renaissance man has built his career balancing medicine, acting and presenting with intelligence and empathy. He’s back on the 2026 lineup.

Ryle De Morny (2018 winner): Added physical dynamism and energy to the show. He also returns for the comeback season.

Other notable past winners and presenters from searches include:

Jade Hubner and Christopher Jaftha (later searches): Brought fresh energy; Jaftha continues in presenting and acting, while Hubner (now Daniel) works in performance marketing.

Earlier talents like those in the Presenter Search on 3 era helped keep the show vibrant.

Tips to nail your audition, according to the pros

@topbillingtv Ready to step into the spotlight? 🎥 @official_zozishares her top tips to help you shine in the #TopBilling Presenter Search. Think you’ve got what it takes? Show us. Post your audition video, tag us and @s3openup, and use #TopBillingPresenterSearch and TopBillingAudition. Ts&Cs apply and can be found on https://www.topbilling.com/ ♬ original sound – Top Billing – Top Billing

The 2026 search is fully open and social-first. Here’s everything you need:

Eligibility:

Must be 18 years or older when applying;

Legally entitled to work in South Africa; and

No other strict barriers, but you should embody Top Billing qualities: charisma, excellent communication, general knowledge, people skills, a sense of style, and passion for lifestyle content.

How to enter

Create a standout audition video: Showcase why you are the perfect Top Billing presenter. Be authentic, energetic and professional. Highlight your personality, presenting style, and what you’d bring (e.g., unique perspectives on culture, travel, or trends); Post it publicly on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok (and possibly X), using TopBillingPresenterSearch and TopBillingAudition; Tag @TopBillingTV and @SABC3; and Applications run until 30 June 2026 (organisers may adjust dates).

Shortlisted candidates get invited to in-person auditions (provisionally July-August 2026), involving on-camera challenges, possible TV appearances, background checks, and agreements. Attendance is at your own cost.

How to shine