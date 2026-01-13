TV

‘Uthando neS’thembu’ returns for an explosive season 9: Here’s what to expect

Lineo Lesemane

13 January 2026

The new season follows the special Uthando neS’thembu Uncut, which offered behind-the-scenes footage of never-before-seen moments.

Uthando neS’thembu season 9

Uthando neS’thembu cast members. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi Magic’s hit reality show Uthando neS’thembu is returning for a new season next month.

Season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, 4 February, at 8pm. The show follows businessman Musa Mseleku and his polygamous family, which now includes five wives: MaCele, MaYeni, MaNgwabe, MaKhumalo and the newest, MaKhwela.

The new season follows the special Uthando neS’thembu Uncut, which offered behind-the-scenes footage of never-before-seen moments.

Viewers saw MaYeni’s personal confessions, Musa and MaKhumalo’s strained relationship, tensions among the wives and Musa’s efforts to preserve the family.

What to expect from season 9

Season 9 promises high tensions, continuing from the cracks revealed in the Uncut episodes.

The Mseleku wives continue to face challenges, with some still unhappy that MaKhwela, also known as “Number 5”, joined the household.

The family unit, or Isithembu sikaMseleku, once a symbol of togetherness and tradition, now appears under strain. Musa Mseleku faces the challenge of keeping the household together.

Uthando neS’thembu will air twice a week on Mzansi Magic, channel 161 on DStv, every Wednesday and Thursday.

