Psyfo unmasked as Clock on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

The episode featured four contestants: Sushi, Clock, Spinach and Pineapple.

Former child star, television presenter and musician Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya was unmasked as Clock during the latest episode of The Masked Singer South Africa season three on SABC 2.

The episode featured four contestants: Sushi, Clock, Spinach and Pineapple.

Clock eliminated after battle performances

Clock faced Sushi in the opening performance, singing I Like to Move It from the animated film Madagascar.

Ahead of the performance, Clock’s clue package included references to being “among the young elite”, being a lifelong student and unexpectedly finding fame.

The panel, consisting of J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe, struggled to identify the celebrity behind the mask.

J’Something guessed singer Zoë Modiga, while Somizi Mhlongo initially suggested Khanyi Mbau before changing his guess to content creator Tumi Stopnonsons.

Sithelo Shozi named actor Sandile Mahlangu, while Skhumba Hlophe suggested Hezekiél Sepeng or Caster Semenya.

After the audience and panel voted, Sushi advanced, leaving Clock to face Pineapple in the danger zone. Pineapple was saved, resulting in Clock’s elimination.

For their final guesses, J’Something selected comedian Dillan Oliphant, Somizi remained with Tumi Stopnonsons, Sithelo chose singer Ciza Nciza after also considering Esona Maphumulo, and Skhumba guessed DJ Kabza De Small.

None of the detectives correctly identified Clock.

Psyfo explains song choice

Clock was then revealed to be Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya.

Ngwenya began his entertainment career as a child performer on Kideo Pops. He later presented programmes including Star Search and YoTV, acted in Generations, and holds an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science at the University of Pretoria.

Speaking to host Mpho Popps after the reveal, Ngwenya said he was “a huge fan of the show”.

He also said he chose to perform I Like to Move It because it is his son’s favourite song.