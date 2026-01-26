Ultra South Africa: 2026 line-up stacked with masters of the electronic music universe

Internationally renowned deck wizards John Summit, DJ Snake, Axwell and Afrojack b2b R3hab lead the charge as Ultra South Africa returns.

Ultra South Africa, has officially revealed the full lineup for its upcoming 11th edition – and its jam-packed with all the big names in on the electronic music scene. Respect.

The global dance music extravaganzas will be hitting the dancefloor hard at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec on Saturday, 25 April and at The Ostrich in Cape Town on Sunday, 26 April.

Ultra South Africa 2026: Main Stage magic

Swedish House Mafia DJ, record producer and remixer Axwell is set to perform at Ultra South Africa in April. Picture: Supplied

The latest edition of Ultra South Africa 2026 will feature Main Stage headliners such as American tech-house sensation John Summit, French hitmaker DJ Snake, progressive house icon Axwell, and a special back-to-back set from Afrojack and R3hab.

John Summit and DJ Snake will set the pace on the Ultra South Africa 2026 main stage. Pictures: Supplied

Joining these superstar headliners will be talented support acts such as Apashe, Kyle Watson, DJ Kent, TiMO ODV b2b Kyle Cassim, Indigo, Headroom b2b Geometric Flux, Niskerone b2b Dakota, and Kurt April.

RESISTANCE Stage: Underground legends spinning the decks

Major League DJz will spin their magic behind the decks at Utra South Africa 2026. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, the RESISTANCE Stage will feature a world-class roster of underground headliners such as New York legend Dennis Ferrer and South African powerhouse Shimza, in addition to support performances from Major League DJz, Caiiro b3b De Capo b3b Enco Napa b3b, Kitty Amor, Mpho.Wav, Mila-Rose, Baby Whitz, and Kid Fonque.

Ultra South Africa: Exclusive to Johannesburg – the return of The Groove Room

In Johannesburg, Ultra South Africa will bring back The Groove Room – a dedicated space to step into the heart of African electronic music culture.

Scorpion Kings duo Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Instagram

This stage is a high-energy showcase of the continent’s most influential sounds, featuring artists such as Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, Liquideep, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, DJ Lag x Que DJ, Sun-El Musician, 2shoes, Lelowhatsgood, and Slow Poison.

UMF Radio Stage makes Joburg debut

Additionally, the UMF Radio Stage presented by Confessions.za will make its Johannesburg debut as an intimate home for boundary-pushing sounds, featuring Dean Fuel, Cinimin, Chunda Munki, Vimo, Connie, Aidin Caye, Mia, Skelm, Jevan Binder, and Threemanweave.

More than a decade of the Ultra South Africa experience

Since its inception in 2014, Ultra South Africa has grown into a cornerstone of the local music event calendar, drawing tens of thousands of fans from across South Africa and beyond each year.

The festival has played host to an impressive list of global electronic music heavyweights and has become a must-attend event for dance music lovers.

Decade of dance: Ultra South Africa 2025 ‘aftermovie’ [WATCH]

Perfect timing: Long weekend bliss

The 2026 edition returns over a massive long weekend, transforming Johannesburg’s Expo Centre at Nasrec and Cape Town’s The Ostrich into world-class electronic music festival destinations.

With cutting-edge production, top-tier sound, and the unmistakable electrifying atmosphere, Ultra South Africa promises an unmatched celebration of electronic music culture.

Ultra Worldwide: The mother of all electronic music festivals

Ultra South Africa is part of the Ultra Worldwide family, which continues to cement its status as the world’s most international music festival brand.

Boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, including the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami, the global festival brand is heralded for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions.

Ultra South Africa 2026 ticket info

Tickets are now on sale at ultrasouthafrica.com

General Access: From R995 (limited availability)

From R995 (limited availability) VIP: From R2 000 (limited availability)

From R2 000 (limited availability) VVIP (Johannesburg only): From R4 500

For those wanting to elevate their Ultra South Africa experience and book an exclusive VVIP table, drop an email to [email protected]

Ultra South Africa 2026 line-up

Headliners (A-Z)

Afrojack B2B R3HAB

Axwell

Dennis Ferrer

DJ Snake

John Summit

Shimza

Support

Apashe

Caiiro B3B ENOO B3B DA CAPO

DBN Gogo

Kitty Amor

Kyle Watson

Major League DJz

Support acts