New sponsors, same festival: What does the future of Delicious Fest look like?

Though DStv is stepping down as headline sponsor after more than a decade, the Delicious Festival has officially confirmed its 2026 dates, marking a new chapter for South Africa's beloved music and lifestyle event.

The Delicious International Food & Music Festival, affectionately known as Delicious Fest, is set to return on 19 and 20 September 2026 at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Organisers of the independently owned festival announced this year’s dates in an official statement and a series of social media posts.

Now in its 13th year, the festival remains a fully independent, privately owned event produced by its founders. It continues to position itself as one of South Africa’s premier two-day music and lifestyle experiences, blending top-tier live music with an acclaimed international food offering.

End of an era with DStv, but festival stays strong

In a notable development, the festival will proceed in 2026 without DStv as its headline sponsor. Organisers have expressed sincere gratitude to MultiChoice and the DStv team for their support over more than a decade, acknowledging the sponsorship’s role in growing the event’s reach and visibility.

“The partnership has come to a natural close as the festival evolves into its next phase,” reads part of an official statement.

“We are grateful for the role DStv played in supporting the festival’s growth over the years.”

Despite the sponsorship change, the producers are confident the transition will have no impact on the quality, scale, or ambition of the 2026 edition.

The Delicious International Food and Music Festival has issued a statement in response to the end of its 12-year headline sponsorship with DStv.



Organisers expressed sincere thanks to DStv for their significant support, which helped establish the festival as one of South… pic.twitter.com/HQSYZE9dUg — Niche African (@Kay_Tatyana) April 13, 2026

The statement comes after a report by Sunday World about French holding company Canal+’s decision to end DStv’s naming-rights deal as part of ongoing efforts to save money at the pay-TV company.

Same high standards, fresh energy

Delicious Fest’s owners say that planning for 2026 is already well underway. Production standards, artist line-up strategy, culinary programme, and overall attendee experience will remain aligned with international benchmarks.

“Our focus remains on building the next chapter of the Delicious International Food & Music Festival, with continued commitment to delivering a premium, world-class experience in 2026 and beyond,” organisers said.

The event will continue under its established brand name, Delicious International Food & Music Festival, as it is a privately owned PTY Limited company. Any future naming rights or major sponsorships will be announced in due course.

Organisers have hinted at exciting new partners, fresh developments, and updated programming that will be revealed soon.

What this means for attendees and the industry

For loyal fans and first-time visitors alike, the message appears to be: the Delicious Fest experience that South Africans have come to love over 12 successful years will remain intact.

Organisers believe that a change in headline sponsorship is merely a natural evolution rather than a setback. Notably, their independent ownership of Delicious Fest ensures long-term sustainability that does not rely on any single partner.

The festival has built a strong reputation for delivering memorable weekends that combine world-class music performances with diverse culinary experiences, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

This year’s Delicious Fest will take place on 19 and 20 September 2026. Further announcements regarding the artist line-up, food vendors, new sponsors, and ticket sales are expected in the coming weeks and months.