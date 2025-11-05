Former Springbok wing Odwa and wife Kgomotso Ndungwane celebrate 21 years together

The couple have been together for 21 years and married for 14.

Former rugby star Odwa Ndungwane and his wife, Real Housewives of Durban star Kgomotso, recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

In May 2011, they held their traditional wedding in Klerksdorp, North West province, followed by a stunning white wedding in Hillcrest, near Durban, in November of the same year.

Odwa and Kgomotso’s 21 years of bliss

Kgomotso took to Instagram to celebrate their special milestone on Tuesday, reflecting on 21 years of love and friendship.

“14 years married, 21 years together! Happy anniversary to us and to a 100 more! Celebrating 14 years of our union, 21 years of friendship, and countless memories.

“Every chapter has shaped us, strengthened us, and reminded me how blessed we are to walk this journey together. Cheers to love that grows deeper with time,” she wrote.

The pair first met at a mall in Pretoria in 2004. Odwa told Famous Durban shortly after their traditional wedding that Kgomotso was still a student when they met.

“She walked past, and I thought, ‘Oh wow! Nice!’ Next time I saw her, I was with a friend who fortunately knew her, so I got an introduction. She was a student then, and so was my friend, so I sort of had an excuse to visit her on campus the next day, and the next…”

