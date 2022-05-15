PICS: Bonang stuns at Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality and fashionista Bonang Matheba lived up to her reputation of shutting down red carpets at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA’s).

From her last appearance on the red carpet at the Real Housewives of Lagos premiere in Johannesburg, it was clear at the AMVCA’s in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday – Bonang wanted to bring out her best.

Taking inspiration from Nigeria’s exquisite and over the top sense of style, Bonang played host with Ik Osakioduwa at the awards show as she stunned with four looks.

The first dress was by Nigerian designer Sheyeladejo, it was a glitzy pink and diamante gown with feather details on top.

The second look was a blue one-shoulder dress by House of Dova, styled with an equally breathtaking jewellery necklace by Jewellery Affair.

Bonang has officially broke the INTERNET tonight bathong???????? @Bonang ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/AsZ9dD5E1o— Ofentse Mosuwe ???? (@Ofentse_Mosuwe) May 14, 2022

Bringing more colour in an orange 2207 ruffle dress, with matching see-through gloves for her third look.

Last but not least was a dramatic white two-piece suite by Sevon Dejana. Bonang thanked Nigerian designers for their amazing custom designs.

I'm afraid Bonang ate every look from all the angles ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gCs9gJ2wIP— ???? PRINCE???? (@Tamar_Tantsi) May 14, 2022

“South Africa was in the house!! Thank you to everyone at Multichoice & @africamagic for this amazing opportunity!!

“And thank you to my amazing team for a great weekend!! I LOVE LAGOS,” she wrote.

Fans of Bonang couldn’t get enough of the looks, as the BNG founder trended on Sunday on Twitter.

Bonang is literally THE GOAT!— Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) May 14, 2022

Bonang is such a Goddess though… ????❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/N4iKARm5QH— Thutuka M.❤️ (@MansOpinions) May 14, 2022

Bonang Is one of the few that has been on top of the industry in RSA for years consistently, if ever people coming up needed someone to look up to or Learn something from about having a sustainable career she’s the perfect person!— YT: Chommi yam Uskye (@Skyesehahabane1) May 14, 2022

AMVCA’s 2022 Winners list

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Stan Nze – Rattlesnake

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Rishantes – Dimbo Atiya

Best Actress in a comedy

Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto (The Saga)

Best Actor in a comedy

Broda Shaggi/Samuel Perry – Dwindle

Best Director (Movie) – Ramsey Nouah for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Overall Movie – Amina by Izu Ojukwu & Okey Ogunjiofor