Daily hack: Tips and secrets to get firm and plump ‘jello skin’

After ‘Glass Skin’ and ‘Dolphin Skin,’ TikTok users are now all going crazy for ‘Jello Skin,’ a new anti-aging skincare trend straight out of Korea.

While it’s really about boosting collagen production, this new trend draws on a simple concept that’s already very much out there: holistic beauty.

As beauty trends land thick and fast on TikTok, many are based on K-beauty – or Korean beauty – which has become a major source of inspiration in the West, despite the recent hype around new influences, including G-beauty (Germany), C-beauty (China), and T-beauty (Taiwan).

The latest in line is a new viral skincare trend called “Jello Skin.”

“Jello Skin” – which evidently refers to Jell-O, the brightly coloured gelatin dessert well known in the US and Canada – seems to be linked to the TikTok account of the influencer @glowwithava, who regularly shares tips and tricks with her 1.4 million followers.

This TikToker now appears to be associated with this viral skincare trend – so much so that she even labels her various accounts with the #jelloskin hashtag – a hashtag that counts no less than 14.2 million views on TikTok.

Firm, plump skin

But, while many see “Jello Skin” as a beauty routine, it’s really a way to describe firm, plump skin – bouncy like gelatin – and the many tips and tricks straight from Korea to achieve it.

And, according to the aforementioned influencer, it’s all about one thing: collagen. In other words, if you want to have “Jello Skin,” you need to boost your production of collagen, a protein that slows down the effects of skin aging, but which gradually diminishes after the age of 30.

From diet to exercise, massage and skincare, in a host of videos, the TikToker shares all kinds of beauty secrets users will need to follow to get naturally firm and plump, almost bouncy-looking skin. And that’s probably – precisely – the thing about this trend.

While some people see it as innovative, it really boils down to holistic beauty, which can be defined as taking an all-encompassing approach to beauty, from the inside out.

Her wise advice is almost certainly good to follow – and it’s hard not to succumb to the trend, given the firmness of her and her mother’s skin.

But, in the end, the only thing truly innovative about the trend appears to be its name…

Some of the things that @glowwithava advocates are adding collagen powder to her yogurt at breakfast, applying sunscreen daily, exercising, or even applying masks with specific ingredients.

But that’s not all. To boost collagen production, again according to the influencer, it is also necessary to eat foods rich in vitamin C (red fruits, citrus fruits, certain green vegetables, or even certain cereals), to perform facial massages – with or without specific tools – and, of course, to use cosmetics enriched with anti-aging ingredients.

It’s a trend that fits well with the concept of holistic beauty – encompassing beauty, health and well-being – and one that’s gaining more and more followers around the world.