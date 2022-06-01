Daily hacks: Using oysters to improve your skin, hair and dental health

ETX Daily Up

Oyster-based cosmetics. The idea may seem far-fetched, but this tasty mollusk is said to have a thousand and one virtues for the skin, and even more.

Rich in proteins, amino acids, minerals and vitamins, the oyster is a great ally in the fight against certain signs of ageing and in improving the radiance and firmness of skin. From the kitchen to the bathroom, there’s just one step.

Although the appearance and texture of oysters may put some of us off, for others, its iodine taste is a must for celebrating special moments or a meal by the sea. However, we had no idea that it would one day end up as an ingredient in the vast domain of cosmetics.

Though it’s still considered an unusual ingredient in the beauty world, much like broccoli or onions, the oyster has superpowers which could make it the new star of your beauty regime.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: How to get fuller, plump lips in a flash

No stone is left unturned, in the sense that companies use absolutely every part of the oyster, from the flesh to the shell. Its properties are varied and diverse: anti-ageing, purifying, remineralising and cleansing. Difficult to find any grey areas in this.

By itself, the oyster can play a role in a number of functions in your bathroom, proving to be indispensable for skin, hair and even dental health.

In powdered formulas

Natural cosmetics brand Perlucine is one of the brands that has been embracing the virtues of the oyster, more precisely the shell of the white oyster.

Harvested by hand on the beaches of Brittany, France, oyster shells are carefully cleaned before being made into powder to enrich the formulas of different products, from facial cleansing powder to body scrubs, artisanal soaps, shampoo powder and even powdered toothpaste.

This seemingly unusual range of products offers many benefits for mattifying skin, bringing volume and shine to hair, getting rid of dead skin cells and imperfections, or even giving a touch of radiance to the dullest of complexions. All this at an affordable price, particularly for a natural cosmetics line, approved by Ecocert.

As an extract

Meanwhile, French brand Edulis has recently released a range of cosmetics formulated with the extracts of patented oyster oils encapsulated in clay, in order to take advantage of the mollusk’s unique properties all day long.

Created at Cap Ferret, this innovative line is more interested in the properties of the European flat oyster from the Arcachon Basin, called “Ostrea Edulis”.

“We have extracted natural active elements that are nourishing and stimulating, for a firmer, fresher feel and an immediate tightening effect that’s safe for skin,” explains the brand.

Currently Edulis has three cosmetics on offer — a serum, a day cream and a night cream — combining all the benefits of oyster extracts with those of ulva lactuca seaweed from Brittany, desert date palm oil, kokum butter and frankincense resin, all natural ingredients.

It is a range that focusses on the richness of the Arcachon basin, all while offering an alternative to iodine for those who want to experiment with — and — adopt the multitude of virtuous oyster properties.

A champion in the world of upcycling

Not content with only attracting attention in the cosmetics industry, oysters can also be transformed into a number of materials in order to reduce waste — and to also take advantage of its numerous benefits.

Through upcycling, they can be transformed into natural fertiliser and even descaling material for all our household appliances. A tip that many will love.