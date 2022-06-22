Daily hacks: How to use avocado to make homemade skin and hair products

Citizen Reporter

Not only are avocados nutritious and delicious, but they also have many incredible benefits for your skin, with the power to even soften and give a glow to the driest of skins.

Use your overripe or left over avocados to create these homemade skin and haircare products which are super beneficial for the health of your skin and growth of your hair.

Homemade face mask

Homemade face make made with avocados. Picture: iStock

Ingredients and supplies

1 hand towel

1 ripe avocado

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise (dry skin)

1 freshly squeezed lemon (oily skin)

Instructions

Cleanse skin as normal. Using a fork, blend the fresh avocado in a bowl. If skin is extremely dry, add 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise. If skin is naturally moist or oily, only add the juice of 1 fresh lemon. Apply mask mixture to your face and throat and leave on for 10-15 minutes. Soak the hand towel in warm water, wring out and apply over your face, leaving space for your nose and mouth. Leave the towel on your face for a brief moment, then wipe away the mask using the towel.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: How to use gas safely when cooking and heating your home

Hair and sculp mask

Homemade hair and sculp mask. Picture: iStock

Ingredients and supplies

1 ripe avocado

1 freshly squeezed lemon

Shower cap

Regular shampoo and conditioner

Instructions

To prepare the mask, mash the flesh of the avocado in a bowl, squeeze the juice of half a lemon and stir. Wet hair with warm water in a sink or shower. Apply the avocado/lemon mixture by rubbing thoroughly into your hair and scalp. It’s best if your scalp is still warm so the natural avocado oils can penetrate more easily. Put a shower cap over your head to avoid staining and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly, shampoo and follow with your favourite conditioner.

Homemade back scrub

Homemade avocado back scrub. Picture: iStock

Ingredients and supplies

2 washcloths

Buffing cloth

2 ripe avocados

2 sheets of plastic wrap

4 moist towels

Moisturising body oil

Instructions

Cleanse your partner’s back with a washcloth and then exfoliate using a buffing cloth. Apply the flesh of one ripe avocado over the entire back. Cover the avocado-smeared back with a sheet of plastic wrap, then place the moist towel on top of the plastic. Rest for 15-20 minutes, then remove the towel and plastic. Use another moist towel to wipe away the avocado. Apply moisturising oil. Now it’s your turn! Hand these directions to your partner and repeat.

These homemade skin and hair product recipes were provided by Granny Mouse Country House & Spa.