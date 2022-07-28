South Africans want perfumes that last longer, studies show

Kaunda Selisho

Since the start of 2022, there has been a 1,650% increase in searches for “top long-lasting perfumes for ladies” globally.

Additionally, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Singapore have the highest interest in long-lasting fragrance, while South Africa ranks 9th on the global list of increased interest according to cosmetic surgery advice site Tajmeeli.

Tajmeeli adds that there are collectively 147 600 searches for ‘how long does perfume last’ and ‘how to make perfume last longer’ globally every year.

This shows that the demand for long-lasting ladies’ perfumes has soared in 2022, and the website owes this trend to the fact that warm weather sees fragrances fade more quickly.

The data supplied by the site also shows that interest in this topic reaches its peak in the summer months and long-lasting perfume is most sought after in some of the warmest regions in the world.

Top 10 locations for long-lasting perfume searches in 2022:

UAE

Pakistan

Singapore

Nigeria

Philippines

New Zealand

Malaysia

India

South Africa

United Kingdom

Why don’t fragrances seem to last as long in summer?

“When the sun is out and the temperature is high, the alcohol in your perfume will evaporate from your skin more quickly. As it evaporates, the fragrance goes with it, which explains why your scent may seem less prominent in the summer.

Where you store your perfume could also play a part. Exposure to direct sunlight or humid conditions causes your fragrance to break down in the bottle, so you may be applying a weaker scent before you’ve even sprayed it,” explained Tajmeeli.

How to make your fragrance last longer?

While perfume evaporating quickly is common in warmer weather, the good news is that there are some hacks that can help keep your fragrance smelling sweet all summer long.

“Fragrance lasts longer on moisturized skin, as it gives the fragrance something to stick to so it is less likely to fade.

Before you spritz, make sure you apply a light moisturizer to your wrists and neck. You can either apply an unscented moisturizer to avoid it conflicting with your fragrance’s scent or apply a lotion with the same scent as your fragrance, which helps to build up the perfume,” advised Tajmeeli.

Tips to make your perfumes last longer. Picture: Supplied/ Tajmeeli

Some long-lasting scents to try out

Far Away Splendoria by Avon

Arguably the world’s number one fragrance company, Avon has introduced a new fragrance to its already famed Far Away brand that will, for the first time, let perfume lovers experience a modern, brighter interpretation of the liquid gold of Middle Eastern perfumery – White Oud.

According to Avon, White Oud is “kilo for kilo more expensive than gold!”

“Far Away Splendoria is a perfume of pure luxury and mystery. It’s a mesmerising escape into the splendour of the Middle East landscapes. It is intriguing, sophisticated, and luxurious. It combines an exclusive Oud accord with enticing vanilla, to provide an alliance of two addictive nodes that take you further,” said Nelly Hachem-Ruiz, an award-winning perfumer and one part of a talented trio that co-crafted the perfume alongside Nicolas Beaulieu and Julien Rasquinet.

Far Away Splendoria is available for purchase on Avon’s Online store at a recommended selling price of R279. It can also be purchased on the AvonON App, on the brand’s digital store my.avon.co.za or through an Avon Representative.

Avon Far Away Splendoria perfume. Picture: Supplied

Playboy VIP cologne spray



Lifestyle brand, Playboy, released a range of colognes from their VIP range named after some of the biggest party cities in the world. The colognes are available at Clicks from R214, which puts them in the affordable category.



Playboy VIP Cologne Spray New York (100ml) is described as a woody spicy scent with a sensual mix of wood, fruit and spice notes. Top notes include vinyl, aldehydes and lime with base notes of green apple, black pepper and elemi resin.



The Miami version features a party-starting blend of notes like bergamot, cyclamen, musk, amber, and cedar, while the Ibiza scent is inspired by the heavenly nights of the Ibiza island with accords of fresh herbs, fruit and mineral water.

Playboy VIP cologne spray. Picture: Supplied

Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily EDT



For those who prefer to break the bank (well, almost) for their fragrances, this EDT is a lovely, fragrant blend of cardamom, ginger and clove which complement a sensuous, floral-rich heart.

The scent (R2 035) is artfully elevated with sandalwood and musk in the base and is intended to evoke the blissful ease of a Polynesian lagoon.

The Molton Brown Brand, available at Skins Cosmetics, also features a range of other fragranced products perfect for layering.