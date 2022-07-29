Should you mix moisturisers and vitamin C? 

Citizen Reporter

You may know of the widely-touted benefits of vitamin C as a flu-fighting ingredient with a range of health benefits, but the vitamin is also much-loved in the world of skincare.

According to Healthline, vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-ageing ingredients on the market and it has been hailed as the key to maintaining a smooth, even, and glowy complexion.



The ingredient can also help heal blemishes, reduce hyperpigmentation, and give your skin an out-of-this-world glow.



While most people ingest sufficient amounts of it in their diet, the ingredient’s rise in popularity has coincided with the rise in popularity of serums and a range of other topical products.

Another trend that has recently emerged is a trend of layering skincare products for maximum effect, but should you really be mixing and layering whatever you have at your disposal?

Does vitamin C play well with others?

To answer this, we spoke to Sabashni Naidoo, Managing Director at Amani Spa Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. She also shared tips for men and women on what to do to keep your skin glowing all year long with the right mix of products.

The basics

Traditional skin care regimens consisted of three steps; washing, cleansing, and moisturising and according to Naidoo, there is no need to ditch the basics.

“The wash cleans the skin of any build-up from the day or night’s sleep, cleanser gives a deeper clean, and the moisturiser locks in hydration,” she explained.

“You should always wash your skin in the morning and before you go to bed at night. However, during winter rather opt for an oil- or cream-based cleanser instead of a gel cleanser, to keep the skin soft and hydrated,” she added.

Adding moisture

To highlight the importance of this point, Naidoo asked a simple question; why do we add moisture to our skin?

“For oily skin, moisturising can help the body know not to produce excess sebum, for dryer skin it helps create a layer of protection around the skin so that it doesn’t crack or dry out.

“If you can, invest in a good quality hydrating serum and skin booster. These little gems add a deeper layer of moisture to your face. Top it off with a good face cream to lock it in.”

She further explained that another one of the trending ingredients this year is ceramides – fatty acids that are naturally found in the body.

“Applying them to your skin gives you an extra moisture lock-in and keeps the environmental skin stressors locked out.”

Serums

“If you love eating foods containing vitamin C, you’ll enjoy this one. Vita C serum, when applied to the skin, boosts collagen production, reduces wrinkles, and adds a natural glow. It has the most uplifting smell of delicious oranges and is filled with antioxidants,” said Naidoo.

She described serums as a secret weapon for adding something a little extra to those morning and night skincare routines.

“Serums include skin peeling and exfoliating ingredients, probiotic or antibacterial ingredients, or antioxidant-rich ingredients.”

Avon Anew Vitamin C Radiance Maximising Serum Boosters. Image: Instagram

Clean and clear

“Some things can’t be done at home, no matter how good your skincare regimen is. One of those things is professional extractions. This helps to clear pores of sebum buildup. They also help to reduce the appearance of large pores via the process of unclogging,” advised Naidoo.

She further advised that the most basic spa facials should include an extraction after steaming and cleansing.

“A professional skin care treatment every four to eight weeks will do wonders for winter skin. At the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, we have an Esse hydroboost facial – a treatment that boosts and builds healthy skin naturally,” noted Naidoo.

She shared that the establishment also has a Babor skin renewal treatment, which reinvigorates and instantly rejuvenates the skin.

“We swear by these treatments!”

Woman getting skin care treatment. Picture: Supplied/Unsplash

How do I know what I can and cannot mix?

In this regard, Naidoo advises doing research on the combinations of skincare ingredients you should or can use in addition to consulting skincare expert.

“Many spas offer free skincare consultations where you can ask for your skin to be evaluated before the best treatment is recommended to you.”

“And lastly, drink lots of water. Try warm water with a splash of lemon or ginger as a winter treat. During winter we tend to be indoors more but simple actions like drinking the right beverages and eating water-rich foods like cucumbers and carrots can all increase the hydration levels of your skin. And if you’re going outdoors, don’t forget to add sunscreen!” she concluded.

