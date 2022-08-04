‘Is the Ted Baker tote bag the new football jersey for women?’

Lerato Maimela

Ever since the tote bag design came back into fashion early last year, major designer brands have released their own versions of the bag with hefty selling prices that made them an exclusive buy for their intended market.

While international designer brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga were only accessible to high-end buyers, a South African brand called GALXBOY hopped onto the trend and released their line of tote designer bags which were more affordable and accessible.

The GALXBOY boy handbag collection quickly became the new fashion trend, but has now gotten some competition as the women of Mzansi have now found their latest craze in the handbag department which are the stylish, simple and affordable Ted Baker tote bags.

As football jerseys are popular among men, so is the tote bag among women. Men wear their football jerseys everywhere, from chilling with the boys to dinner dates, the tote bag has become the it bag for women.

A very popular consumer favourite from their tote bag collection is the black Sukicon Large Icon Bag. The bag retails for £65.00 (R1 323,30), and comes in two other colours being grey and white.

Sukicon Large Icon Bag. Picture: Ted Baker

This tote bag is loved for its minimalistic and aesthetically pleasing style which allows for it to be paired with any outfit on any given day or occasion.

Another trendy ted Baker tote bag is the Crocon Croc Detail Large Icon Bag that retails for £50,00 (R1 018,00). This tote bag is slightly smaller than the Sukicon Large Icon Bag, and can be found in the colours blue, white and green.

Crocon Croc Detail Large Icon Bag. Picture: Ted Baker

A less popular, but still trendy tote bag from Ted Baker is the Luelecon Debossed Floral Icon Bag. This stunning tote bag has floral detail all over the bag and retails for £65,00 (R1 323,30).

This bag can be found in the colours orange, white, yellow and blue.

Luelecon Debossed Floral Icon Bag. Picture: Ted Baker

The brand was founded in 1988, and the first Ted Baker store was opened in Glasgow, Scotland.

In 1990, the first London store was opened in convent Garden, and the company was bought outright from Goldberg and Sons.

The year 1998 saw the launch of the official Ted Baker website www.tedbaker.co.uk, and in that same year, USA received their very first Ted Baker store which was located in New York City.

Here is what Mzansi said about the Ted Baker tote bags:

the huge ted baker tote gives me sleepless nights.— Mathupana. (@RiaMolefe_) August 1, 2022

Ted baker has a student discount?why didn’t I know this????— cassper’s daughter.❤️ (@RoyaltyGomo) July 28, 2022

but they did well w the pricing of the totes. Ted Baker was such a forgotten brand ???? what a lovely comeback— leparagadi (@kuanele_) July 26, 2022

That Ted Baker bag is so beautiful bro. And no amount of hating can sway my decision ????????— sum jung ho (@palesa_moloto) July 27, 2022

I don’t know much about handbags but every girl deserves a Ted Baker or Fenn handbag >— SHIMORA (@Merlik__) July 25, 2022

Is Ted Baker even aware that their tote bag is the new it bag in SA? Why are they not capitalising on all this hype?— Mafusi ???????????????? (@_mafusi) August 3, 2022