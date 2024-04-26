Daily news update: ConCourt gives Zuma, MK time | Bank records dispel Meyiwa murder accused’s alibi | Enyobeni tavern tragedy report

News Today: 25 April 2024

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, but expect from conditions from warm and cloudy to scattered showers. – full weather forecast here.

ConCourt gives Zuma and MK party more time

Former president Jacob Zuma and his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have been given an extension to file answering affidavits in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to an urgent appeal by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The IEC approached the apex court after the Electoral Court set aside an objection to Zuma running in next month’s election because he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Former president Jacob Zuma will have until next week to file his responding affidavit. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

That ruling meant Zuma would remain on the parliamentary list for the MK party.

‘Vote for ANC and allow it to solve its problems,’ says Mbeki as he campaigns in Soweto

Hundreds of Soweto locals turned out to meet former ANC president Thabo Mbeki as he attempted to persuade people to support the ruling party in the elections on 29 May.

Jabulani Mall was abuzz on Thursday afternoon as the ruling party ramped up their campaign trail with Mbeki and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi engaging South Africans ahead of the elections.

Former president Thabo Mbeki briefs media at Jabulani Mall after leading the ANC’s campaign trail in Soweto, Johannesburg, 25 April 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

While speaking to the media, the former president said he was happy with the number of people who showed up for his walkabout, as he hadn’t been in Soweto in some time.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Bank records dispel accused’s alibi that he was not in Gauteng at time of murder

Bank records have revealed one of men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa was in Gauteng around the time the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot.

The murder trial continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, left, and accused two Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Following the conclusion of testimony and cross-examination of two witnesses, the state presented the bank records of accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, in order to counter his alibi that he did not live in Gauteng between 2013 and 2015.

Luke Fleurs: Kaizer Chiefs star’s alleged killers still behind bars after another bail bid delay

The six men standing trial for the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs will have to wait until next month to hear if their bid for bail is successful.

The 24-year-old footballer was gunned down in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipo Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the footballer’s death.

Failures by liquor board, government led to Enyobeni tavern tragedy – SAHRC

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has made scathing findings against the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) and government over the Enyobeni tragedy.

Nearly two years ago, 21 partygoers died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, and now the SAHRC has released an investigative report related to the tragedy.

Civilians protest outside East London High Court during the appearance of the owners of Enyobeni tavern on 25 April 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The commission’s investigation looked into the systemic challenges linked with the deaths, which included 12 boys and nine girls aged between 13 to 21 years old.

