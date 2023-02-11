PICS: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s stylish fashion

Thami Kwazi

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) Wednesday night, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka appeared to have hit the ball out the park with her dazzling yet elegant gown.

Although not much is known about her personal life since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her to replace attorney Kevin Malunga, her sense of style is well-regarded in politics.

Her professional accomplishments include serving as the National Prosecuting Authority’s deputy director of public prosecutions under the disgraced former national director of public prosecutions Menzi Simelane and as a senior state advocate.

She also served as Malusi Gigaba’s legal counsel when he served as finance minister. Malusi Gigaba was also the previous minister of Home Affairs.

She participated in Glenn Agliotti’s prosecution after he was not guilty of killing Brett Kebble. Gcaleka was a member of the state attorney team that Menzi Simelane, the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), used to replace the fired top prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

Three times Kholeka Gcaleka got it right

Perfect in pink:

A stand out at Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town.

She walked the political red carpet in a beautiful floor-length flowy light fuchsia shaded gown, draped in a cape with button detail running down the back an event many South Africans have criticized for being far too ostentatious at a time where issues such as load-shedding are prevalent.

She seems to have understood the voice and brief by keeping her accessories light with a matching clutch bag.

Her high bun of golden braids was tied up also giving an elegant silhouette.

Suited Up:

The KZN-born legal practitioner seems to know what each occasion requires when it comes to style by keeping attention to her work more than her classy fashion sense.

In September 202, while receiving a memorandum of demands to release the Phala Phala report, she wore a burgundy pantsuit with a satin chemise top and an elegant string of pearls, still maintaining her minimalist aesthetic by not adding unnecessary bling.

The suit can be likened to a men’s suit made by Ben Sherman, that’s a blazer and stretch chino pair. At this public gathering, she wore her natural afro with similar shaded purple glasses and, small drop pearl earrings.

Chic Faux:

Having held many senior roles at the age of 40 she was previously the national chairperson of the SA’s Society of State Advocates.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said of her appointment: “She is an admitted advocate of the High Court of South Africa and a former national chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa. Advocate Gcaleka is also a member of the Black Lawyers Association.”

Don’t be fooled by thinking you can keep up with her style, Gcaleka often switches up her look by changing hairstyles to suit the occasion.

Another favourite outfit is Gcaleka standing out in a soft cream faux fur jacket, paired with a white polo-neck top, a string of pearls accessories, and pear earrings.

Her make-up is often kept lightly natural with a slight shade of colour added to her lips, a matte red, pink, or light gloss.