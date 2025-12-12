Africa Fashion International to launch limited-edition collection at SAMAs 2025

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 14 December, in Johannesburg.

Africa Fashion International (AFI) will launch its Crew Collection this weekend at the 31st South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 14 December, in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Sama announces this year’s hosts but remains mum on music ceremony venue

Honouring Africa’s creative youth

The limited-edition collection is designed to recognise the artists, creatives, and behind-the-scenes teams contributing to Africa’s cultural growth. It was created by House of Nala (HON) Atelier, a modern luxury brand based in Sandton.

The collection aims to highlight the role of artists and their supporting crews, while encouraging young people to engage with culture through fashion, art, music, and sport.

“Africa’s creative economy has been largely built from within, driven by young people in fashion, music, art, and innovation,” said Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder of AFI.

“They’re generating new wealth for themselves but also for the continent. The Made-in-Africa movement is, at its core, a movement led by the continent’s creative youth, and this capsule pays tribute to their leadership.”

Fashion as cultural influence

Andre Constable, retail manager for HON, said fashion can influence culture and that AFI has long connected it with other creative industries.

“Teko Modise, recently named the Best-Dressed Classic Man by GQ South Africa, has used fashion to build a new form of social capital beyond his soccer career,” Constable said. “

“Fashion has the power to inspire and elevate culture, particularly youth culture, regardless of the industry.”

Newly crowned Miss South Africa, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, who will also attend the event, said she is looking forward to it.

“I’m looking forward to wearing House of Nala on the SAMAs red carpet, showcasing Africa’s creativity, sustainability, and craftsmanship,” she said.

“Fashion is a silent but powerful medium to speak about the issues we care about,” she added.

NOW READ: High summer beauty and swimwear trends for the 2025 beach season