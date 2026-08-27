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That’s a wrap on The Lifestyle Scene season 1 – season 2 is coming

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

27 August 2026

04:23 pm

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It’s officially a wrap on season one of The Lifestyle Scene, The Citizen‘s official lifestyle podcast. Hosted by Kaunda Selisho,...

That's a wrap on The Lifestyle Scene season 1 — season 2 is coming

The Lifestyle Scene, hosted by Kaunda Selisho, is The Citizen’s official lifestyle podcast.

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It’s officially a wrap on season one of The Lifestyle Scene, The Citizen‘s official lifestyle podcast.

Hosted by Kaunda Selisho, the weekly show set out to unpack “Mzansi’s lifestyle scene” – taking listeners through reality TV drama, dating culture, influencer life and the trends shaping South African pop culture, one guest-led conversation at a time.

A huge thank you to every guest who joined us on the couch this season, bringing their insights, opinions and unfiltered takes to the conversation. Your willingness to spill the tea and get real about the culture is what made season one what it was, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

A short break before season 2

With the first season now behind them, the team is stepping back to plan season two. Details on the new season – including launch date, guest line-up and any format tweaks – will be shared in due course, so keep an eye on The Citizen‘s platforms for updates.

Catch up while you wait

In the meantime, listeners who missed any episodes – or want to revisit their favourite conversations – can binge the full season on YouTube: The Lifestyle Scene playlist.

Thanks for tuning in this season – see you soon for season two of The Lifestyle Scene.

Credits:

The Lifestyle Scene Podcast Host: Kaunda Selisho
Podcast Producer: Kaunda Selisho
Director, Editor, Engineer: Shaun Holland
Production Assistant, Second Camera: Caslian Scott

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