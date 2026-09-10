David Tlale on expanding brand footprint while developing new fashion talent

The award-winning fashion brand is working on its spring/summer collection after recently opening its second store in South Africa.

South African designer David Tlale is expanding his brand’s presence across the country while continuing efforts to develop young talent in the clothing and textile industry.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tlale said the brand is currently working on its spring/summer collection after recently opening its second store in South Africa at Oceans Mall in uMhlanga, Durban.

Activations in Durban and Johannesburg

The designer is also planning activations in Durban and Johannesburg as part of efforts to strengthen the David Tlale brand.

“We are looking at a big activation in Durban and Johannesburg, which is a journey of really amplifying what the brand David Tlale stands for,” he said.

Tlale said the expansion also aimed to challenge perceptions about designers based in Johannesburg.

“It’s really breaking the stereotype that if you’re a Joburg designer, you are not capable of going to other parts of the country,” he said.

Developing young talent

Tlale is also developing new talent through his academy, the David Tlale Academy.

In early August, Tlale opened applications for young designers to join the academy. The applications closed on 15 August.

Based in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, the academy launched in December last year. The programme is supported by the Fibre, Processing and Manufacturing (FPM) SETA and Absa.

Tlale said the academy forms part of his efforts to strengthen the clothing and textile industry, from fibre processing and manufacturing to skills development.

“Our main goal right now is to make sure that we become manufacturers more than just consumers,” he said.

The academy trains young people aged 18 to 35.

At its launch, Tlale told The Citizen that participants would receive training in basic pattern making, cutting, sewing and garment construction. The programme also covers fabric printing, business management and entrepreneurial skills.

“We’re training young people between the ages of 18 and 35. They will be trained in basic pattern making, basic cutting, sewing or garment construction, fabric printing, business management and entrepreneurial skills. This programme will run for an entire year,” he said.

Expanding the brand

Tlale said the brand also plans to expand its retail presence to other parts of the country, although he could not disclose details.

“There are plans in the pipeline. I can’t reveal them as yet,” he said.

He said the broader goal was to build a national brand that contributes to job creation and the growth of the local clothing and textile industry.

“We are planning to grow and really become that national brand that really makes sure that it’s not just about distribution, but we empower, and we employ and grow the industry,” he said.