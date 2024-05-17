Couple goals: ‘Minister of Fashion’ Malusi Gigaba and his fiancée’s stylish threads

A couple who slays together, stays together. Minster of Fashion Malusi Gigaba and his lady remind us why fashion is everything.

In Mzansi, politics and fashion often collide, and Malusi Nkanyezi Gigaba seems to straddle both worlds effortlessly.

His confidence and charisma are as undeniable as his taste in clothing, garnering admiration from those who previously only knew him as a politician.

Meet ‘The Rents’: Malusi Gigaba and Nomfundo Fakudze

The former minister of home affairs and his fiancée, Nomfundo Fakudze, serve up stylish couple goals wherever they go.

In a post, titled “The Rents #thefutureisnotanaccident”, the former minister of home affairs looks fashionably stylish in a cream evening jacket alongside his beautiful partner Nomfundo Fakudze.

Malusi Gigaba photographed with his fiancée Nomfundo Fakudze. Image via Instagram @malusi_gigaba



This isn’t the first time Gigaba has headed to social media to show off his his stunning fiancée who is the executive director of Status Capital Building Society.

And, judging by the looks of the couple, they always seem to hit the mark in the sartorial stakes.

Malusi Gigaba the ‘Minister of Fashion’

The former controversial minister of finance and home affairs is now affectionately referred to by many as the “Minister of Fashion” or “Minister of Cotton” (as in fashionable threads).

Although no longer an official cabinet minister, Gigaba’s followers still think he deserves the title of best-dressed politician and ANC member.

By the look of things, Nomfundo seems to be fully onboard with his stylish journey.

Malusi Gigiba with his fiancée Nomfundo Fakudze. Picture: Instagram @malusi_gigaba



‘King Khotini’

His tumultuous relationship history includes a marriage scandal concerning Gigaba’s second wife, Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma.

Gigaba was married for six years to Norma before their relationship came to a rather dramatic end.

#SONA2018 Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his wife on the SONA red carpet pic.twitter.com/CoFWlzn5kI February 16, 2018

Their relationship was marred by numerous public confrontations, such as when Norma damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. She was arrested on charges of malicious damage to property in a case opened by her former husband.

Malusi Gigaba: Fashion fave among politicians

Gigaba has however managed to maintain his sense of style amid the chaos of his personal and political life.

Even as he faded from the political scene, the former minister’s tailored choices continued to capture the attention of the public and the press.

With his impeccably tailored suits (he allegedly owns 200 of them!) and daring accessories, Gigaba unsurprisingly became a firm fixture at public government events, such as the annual State of the Nation Address (Sona) and high-society gatherings.

‘Imagine this…’

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Instagram

But beneath the polished exterior lays a man who has weathered his fair share of storms – be it testifying in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry or his 2017 sex scandal.

At the time, Gigaba shared on X (formerly Twitter) that his phone was hacked and a video of a sexual nature – meant for his wife, was widely distributed on social media. The incident made the phrase “ Imagine this in your mouth“ famous and a running joke on social media platforms.

My wife and I have learned, with regret and sadness, that a video containing material of a sexual nature, meant for our eyes only, which was stolen when my communication got illegally intercepted/my phone got hacked, in 2016/17, is circulating among certain political figures… – Malusi Gigaba

“This video has been at the centre of several blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following my appointment as Minister of Finance, on 31 March 2017, all of which I have steadfastly refused to entertain…”

I take this opportunity to publicly apologise, in advance, to the rest of my family – especially my kids, my mom and my in-laws – and the South African public for the pain and embarrassment the likely wider distribution of this private material will cause… — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

He apologised for the video and the harm it may have caused his family.

In yet another scandal, his former alleged mistress Buhle Mhikze wrote a letter exposing her affair with a then-married Gigaba, according to City Press

Drip is forever

The whispers of scandal and controversy still followed him, reminders of a past he could not fully escape. Yet, amidst it all, he remains resolute, refusing to let his struggles overshadow his love for fashion and style.

Though it may seem his days in the political spotlight are behind him, his legacy as the Minister of Fashion will certainly endure.

As they say, scandals are fleeting but drip is forever.