From teen idol to nuanced star: Elordi’s cinematic leap with Bleu de Chanel

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is entering a new phase of his career, focusing more on purpose than hype.

The Euphoria star, who first gained worldwide attention in The Kissing Booth, filmed partly in the brightness settings of Camps Bay and Hout Bay, has become a much more nuanced performer.

With darker, more complex roles he’s taken in projects like Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights, Elordi is clearly choosing substance over quick success.

That same energy carries into his latest move as the face of Chanel’s BLEU DE CHANEL L’EXCLUSIF, a campaign that leans heavily into cinema, mood, and masculinity without shouting.

“BLEU DE CHANEL has strong ties to cinema. The filmmakers and actors who have collaborated with the House before me are people I deeply respect and admire. Being able to become part of this story is an honour,” he says, and it does not sound rehearsed, more like someone aware of the weight of legacy.

What he is drawn to is not flash; it is restraint.

“There’s a certain subtlety in this fragrance that I really appreciate. It can be understood without being too obvious. It’s never overwhelming.” That quiet confidence feels aligned with where he is right now, less about proving something, more about refining it.

Even before the partnership, there was already a pull. “The fragrance stands out, and I love the shade of blue on the bottle. There’s something about this deep, intense midnight blue that draws me in.” It is visual, almost cinematic, which makes sense for someone whose career has been shaped by strong imagery.

His relationship with scent is equally stripped back. “I’m drawn to fragrances that feel authentic and not processed or artificial. If I had to choose one note, it would be a woody note.” Nothing overly complicated, just something real.

The campaign itself pushes things further. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, it is the House’s first action-led film, a less-polished commercial, more atmospheric short film.

“This new campaign film takes risks and explores fragrance from a new perspective. Through its films and by working with visionary filmmakers, CHANEL continually pushes creative boundaries.”

For Elordi, the process was immersive. “Alfonso Cuarón and I were both keen to explore a world centred around action. It was his idea to approach the campaign like a spy film. We spent a lot of time training, rehearsing, and perfecting everything together. It was thrilling.”

Working with Cuarón was not something he took lightly. “I was already familiar with Alfonso’s world as a fan of his movies. On set, we approached the project as if it were a feature film. He is a true legend of cinema.”

But it was not effortless. “We spent several days training and studying fight choreography, perfecting every jump, every movement, because the entire strength of the story relied on the precision of body language.”