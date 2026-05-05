Film finance market, Durban FilmMart, moves to October 2026 in the face of global funding crisis

The 17th edition of the Durban FilmMart has been rescheduled from July to October 2026 after significant funding challenges.

The Durban FilmMart (DFM), widely regarded as Africa’s leading film finance and co-production market, has announced that its 17th edition will move from its traditional July slot to 9-12 October 2026.

The rescheduling comes as the event’s organisers, the Durban FilmMart Institute, grapple with the knock-on effects of a global financial crisis that has materially disrupted arts and film funding worldwide.

In a statement, the Institute cited “significant changes in key funding partnerships and the ongoing reduction of local year-on-year funding opportunities” as the primary drivers behind the decision – challenges that made hosting the event in July no longer viable.

A difficult but necessary call

Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute, was candid about what the move represents.

“Rescheduling the market has been a difficult decision, but one that the board and management had to take because we remain committed to the pan-African film ecosystem we serve.

“Despite the uncertainty we face with limited long-term, multi-year support for the annual event, we believe that the space we create for African film professionals must exist and that it is essential to those who believe in the power and impact of African independent film,” she said.

Reddy added a direct appeal to the DFM’s loyal community.

“We encourage all those who never miss a DFM to move with us and join us in October for what they have come to cherish.”

Big news 🎬



The 17th edition of the Durban FilmMart has been rescheduled to 9 – 12 October 2026.

For more information on this year's theme, visit the Durban FilmMart Institutes website:https://t.co/JJd0idXYZt#DurbanFilmMart #DFM2026 #FilmIndustry pic.twitter.com/OALtIhYkJS — KZN Tourism & Film – Film in KZN (@FilmInKZN) April 30, 2026

The Durban FilmMart Institute is a non-profit organisation whose mandate centres on convening African and diaspora film professionals to do business, build relationships, exchange ideas, and shape the future of filmmaking on the continent. That mandate, Reddy made clear, has not changed.

‘Shifting worlds’

If the rescheduling signals anything, it is that this year’s DFM will be more urgent than ever.

The 17th edition will be anchored by the theme Shifting Worlds: Turning Towards Ourselves – a call to the African film industry to look inward at a moment when the external structures it has long relied upon are in flux.

The theme draws inspiration from the words of Ousmane Sembène, the Senegalese filmmaker widely regarded as the father of African cinema, who said, “Why be a sunflower and turn toward the sun? I, myself, am the sun.”

In that spirit, DFM 2026 will host a series of conversations around alternative film funding pathways, revised distribution models, equitable co-production frameworks, and the building of authentic intra-African partnerships.

Organisers describe it as a forum designed to help the industry “brace a world in flux” and develop strategies that can endure the economic and social pressures currently destabilising film industries globally.

Full programme goes ahead as planned

Despite the date change, all DFM market activities will proceed as planned. That includes the Pitch and Finance Forum – which covers live action, documentary, and animation projects – as well as Talents Durban, and a full Industry Programme comprising panel discussions, masterclasses, and think tanks.

The 17th edition of the Durban FilmMart is funded by the Durban Film Office, eThekwini Municipality, the Ford Foundation, and the National Film and Video Foundation.

Delegate registration details and the full programme will be announced in due course.