‘Frosty makeup’ is the ice-cool beauty trend of the moment on social media

Coordinating your beauty look with outdoor temperatures seems to be all the rage on social media, where "frosty makeup" is gaining a following as temperatures plunge across much of Europe. The idea is to opt for cold, even icy shades with plenty of glitter.

Fans of the ’90s and early 2000s, this is the trend for you! In fact, many Millennials are no doubt shunning this beauty look, which might remind them of some of the aesthetic traumas associated with adolescence.

And with good reason, since the “frosty makeup” that has been all the rage on social networks in recent days comes straight out of those two decades, when it was very popular with celebrities such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.

Generation Y can rest assured, however, that the trend has since been revisited and updated by younger adopters, turning this icy aesthetic into a more glamorous, and, above all, much less showy look.

Over 35 million views

Evidently, ‘frosty makeup’ is inspired by the cold. Warm tones such as yellows, oranges, reds and pinks are temporarily banned, in favor of cooler hues such as whites, grays and blues.

The whole look is enhanced by a healthy dose of glitter, or more precisely, in this case, shimmering glitter powder.

The ‘frosty makeup’ look, also known as ‘frosted makeup,’ focuses primarily on the eyes and lips, and has already won over many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Lily-Rose Depp, Gigi Hadid and, of course, beauty queen Hailey Baldwin, who has done much to bring it to the mainstream.

Such is the popularity of this beauty look that the associated hashtags (#frostymakeup, #frostmakeup and #frostyeyemakeup) already have over 35 million views on TikTok.

So how do you get this frosty beauty look? Unlike some beauty trends, this one doesn’t require any specific know-how, and is easy enough to recreate.

Once you’ve worked on your base (keeping it light), simply apply concealer or foundation to the eyelids to even out the look. Then add the eye shadow of your choice (blue is the go-to here) and a touch of shimmering glitter powder.

It’s also possible to choose a shimmering eyeshadow to avoid layering several products, or simply use eyeliner. It all depends on the result you want, if not on the textures or products you prefer.

Icy lips

For lips, the possibilities are endless… provided, of course, that you get a frosted effect. And right on cue, many cosmetics brands are on hand to offer this frosty finish, regardless of the shade chosen.

It’s worth noting that warm colors are permitted for lips, notably beiges, browns and pastel pinks, or quasi-transparent hues, although some users are daring enough to try bluish shades.

According to some of the videos posted on the Chinese social network, it’s also possible to use a transparent lipstick over which you can apply shimmering powder to accentuate the frosted effect, then top it all off with a good dose of gloss.

Already very popular, ‘frosty makeup’ could become the star beauty look of the new year, in tune with the drop in temperatures seen over the last few days in certain regions of the globe, including Northern Europe. Plus, it’s an effect that (finally!) contrasts with all the warm beauty looks that have been trending in recent months, including ‘red wine makeup;’ ‘pumpkin spice makeup’ and ‘latte makeup’.

