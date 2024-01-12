What is the ’75 Hotter Challenge’ and how does it work?

Determination, self-sacrifice and self-improvement! In these early days of 2024, social media users are turning to a new, extremely strict physical and mental routine, with a view, it seems, to keeping their freshly made resolutions.

January now seems to be the month of all challenges, from no alcohol with Dry January, or less alcohol with Damp January, to no foods of animal origin with Veganuary, or even no hair removal with Januhairy.

From the start of the year, people are putting themselves to the test as they to try to adopt healthier, more responsible behaviours with a view to changing their lifestyles. This is also the case with the ’75 Hotter Challenge’ – also known as the ’75 Hard Challenge.’

After proving popular in 2020, it returns every year to subject its followers to a strict regimen – perhaps a little too strict, in fact. The concept is simple: adopt an intense exercise and dietary routine to get fit and stay in shape, rethink some of your habits and tone your body.

Especially hard

But this physical challenge may not be for everyone, if only because it requires unfailing discipline.

In fact, for 75 consecutive days, participants are required to follow a number of strict rules. If they skip any of these commitments for a single day, they have to start all over again. This makes the challenge not only extremely difficult, but also particularly demanding. But the aim is in no way to subject yourself to a routine that could prove more harmful than beneficial in the long term.

More concretely, the regimen consists of quitting alcohol (in line with Dry January), reading 10 pages a day of a non-fiction or sustainable development book (theoretically feasible), banishing high-fat meals (again, OK), drinking the equivalent of one gallon of water a day, or about 3.8 litres (that’s a lot, and not necessarily recommended), and do two 45-minute exercise sessions a day (if you can find the time and motivation).

All of which may lead you to think twice before embarking on this grueling challenge.

And yet, this intense physical and mental programme seems to be gaining a huge following on social networks. On TikTok alone, the hashtags #75hardchallenge, #75hotchallenge and #75hotterchallenge have already racked up 1.3 billion, 2 million and 329,000 views, respectively. These dizzying figures testify to the determination of social media users to start the year on the right foot – and in great shape – even if there’s no proof that the challenge is being strictly adhered to or successfully completed.

Adapting certain rules

Given the high level of difficulty of this lifestyle program, it’s important to be aware that it has its limits and isn’t suitable for everyone.

The idea is to avoid feeling guilty, losing motivation or starting the year totally exhausted. In fact, many health professionals regularly say that it’s better to do one or two exercise sessions a week throughout the year, rather than embarking on intense physical activity that’s not sustainable long term.

The bottom line is that even the slightest lapse should not be considered a failure. It’s important for everyone to adapt this programme to their own needs, abilities and, more broadly, their lifestyle.

Looking at the many videos posted on the subject on TikTok, it seems that most users have already taken this into account.

One user @delilahswrld5, for example, focuses on two possible routines: the more difficult one outlined above, and an alternative softer programme. The latter allows you to indulge in a glass of alcohol on special occasions, to ‘make do’ with 3 liters of water a day, as well as just one exercise session a day, with one rest day a week. It also allows you to read 10 pages of the book of your choice, with no restrictions on the literary genre.

There are many examples of this kind of adaptation, most of which take on board the fact that the aim of this challenge is to surpass yourself, get fit and start the year on the right foot, without damaging your physical or mental health.

Indeed, this can often be the case with a program that is too intensive or not tailored to suit the realities of daily life or the physical fitness levels of most people.

