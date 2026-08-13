Gert-Johan Coetzee debuts six new signature fragrances

South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee brings haute couture glamour into fragrance.

For most designers, scent is usually a natural extension of fashion. After nearly two decades shaping South African fashion, Gert Johan Coetzee is taking his creative vision into the beauty world. This comes with his debut perfume collection.

And just like his collections, he’s taking it all the way

The six-fragrance collection is available exclusively through Foschini, Beauty Box and Bash. This offers fans a new way to experience the designer’s distinctive aesthetic beyond the runway.

From fashion royalty to fine fragrance

Coetzee has built a formidable reputation for dressing some of South Africa’s biggest stars and creating memorable red carpet moments. Moreover, his design career has also seen him work with international personalities. This has cemented his reputation as one of the country’s most recognisable fashion designers.

Known for his glamorous, highly detailed gowns and celebration of femininity, Coetzee has developed a design language that blends drama, sophistication and modern African style.

Now, that same creative approach has been bottled.

A perfume journey to Grasse

The collection was inspired by Coetzee’s visit to Grasse in France, widely regarded as the historic heart of fine perfumery.

During his time there, the designer immersed himself in traditional fragrance-making. He also worked alongside master perfumers, while exploring the artistry of perfume oils.

“Creating these fragrances was a journey of artistic discovery,” said Coetzee.

“In Grasse, I fell in love with the craft of fine perfumery. It wasn’t about following trends, but rather taking the time to refine every note until it perfectly captured a specific emotion and story I wanted to tell.”

Six scents, six personalities

The collection features six eaux de parfum, available in 50ml and 100ml bottles.

Gimme Gimme brings a sweet and playful character, combining sugared notes and tagete with amber, florals, clove, moss and musk.

Eau de Trouble turns up the flirtation with orange, anise and almond, followed by rose, jasmine and orange blossom. Caramel, vanilla, tonka bean and musk add warmth.

Rumours & Roses takes a darker romantic direction, blending berries and tangerine with rose, chamomile and smoky accords. It then settles into patchouli, agarwood, cedarwood and musk.

Top Secret is rich and commanding, pairing Turkish and Damask rose with saffron and black pepper. This is followed by amber and oud wood.

Shhhh… offers a softer interpretation with pink berries, cotton candy, bergamot, jasmine and honey, balanced by vanilla and woody notes.

Uncontainable closes the collection with confidence, combining cardamom, carrot and fig with sandalwood, iris, cedarwood, cashmere wood, amber, leather and musk.

Available exclusively at Foschini, Beauty Box and Bash, marking a fresh chapter in Coetzee’s evolving luxury brand.