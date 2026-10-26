Gert-Johan Coetzee’s emotional Fashion Week return brings futuristic glamour

Designer Gert returns with a bang!

South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee made an emotional return to Fashion Week with a collection blending fantasy, texture and bridal drama.

Designer Gert Johan-Coetzee. Picture: Supplied

Gert-Johan Coetzee brought theatrical glamour and futuristic details to the runway, presenting a collection that moved between playful colour, sculptural silhouettes and show-stopping occasionwear.

He returns after being away while receiving medical treatment, so this marked a momentous moment for the fashion industry, which had many in the audience teary-eyed.

The designer’s emotional return to fashion week was marked by an expressive showcase that celebrated his signature approach to dressing for the spotlight, with statement pieces designed to command attention.

Colour, texture and futuristic details

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Black and white looks provided a striking contrast to the collection’s brighter moments, including pink tones and refreshing aqua blues.

The designer played with shape and texture through A-line skirts patterned in shades of green, alongside pink and green pencil skorts with tactile finishes. These pieces added a playful dimension to the collection while demonstrating how colour and surface detail could transform familiar silhouettes.

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Texture was also central to the accessories. Bags featuring a grassy, fur-like finish created an unusual visual statement, while similar accents appeared on boots. Neat knits introduced another layer to the collection, balancing the more dramatic pieces with structured, wearable elements.

Together, these details gave the looks a futuristic edge, with unconventional materials and tactile contrasts adding depth to the runway presentation.

Floral fantasy meets bridal drama

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As the showcase progressed, the collection leaned further into fantasy, with floral details and sculptural designs taking centre stage.

A green dress embellished with ball-like details offered a playful statement, while sheer garments decorated with flowers brought a softer, romantic quality to the runway.

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The bridal-inspired looks provided some of the collection’s most dramatic moments. A show-stopping wedding dress delivered the grandeur expected from a designer known for occasionwear, bringing a sense of ceremony to the presentation.

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Another white dress featured petal-like detailing and a wolf-like crown, creating a striking, almost otherworldly silhouette. The look brought together nature-inspired elements and theatrical styling, reinforcing the collection’s balance between romance and fantasy.

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Layered floral accents, candle-like details, and subtly glimmering skin added further dimension to the beauty direction. The models’ long, sharply pointed nails completed the looks, bringing an edgy finish to the otherwise romantic and whimsical styling.

A return built around spectacle

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From sharply contrasted monochrome pieces to colourful separates, textured accessories and elaborate bridal designs, Coetzee’s collection offered a varied runway narrative.

The showcase combined familiar elements of occasionwear with experimental textures and imaginative styling, moving between polished sophistication and theatrical fantasy.