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Actor Warren Masemola among Local Fashion Police 2026 winners

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

6 November 2026

09:03 am

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Actor Warren Masemola is one of four style stars picked to wear R50,000 couture at the Local Fashion Police grand finale.

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Known for his unique fashion sense, Masemola is stepping into the spotlight after being named a winner of the 2026 Local Fashion Police competition. He’ll be rocking a special outfit made by designer Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana, valued at R50,000.

The competition shines a light on local fashion. Winners are chosen after months of spotting trends and checking out all the entries. Moreover, Masemola stood out from 12 finalists. They were selected from hundreds of hopefuls across the country.

The four winners will show off their styles at the big event on 19 November. Each will wear custom looks created by the judges who picked them.

Meet the Winners

The panel included fashion pros Mpumelelo “Lele” Dhlamini, Thabo Makhetha-Kwinana, Anel Botha, and Rivaldo Louw. Each judge picked a finalist whose style best represents South African fashion’s creativity and originality.

Masemola was picked by Makhetha-Kwinana. Zintle Gobozi will wear a design by Anel Botha; Pronestar Lindiwe Masanabo was chosen by Rivaldo Louw, and Velile Nongogo was selected by Dhlamini.

Each winner gets a one-of-a-kind outfit worth R50,000, designed to bring out their personal fashion vibe. The competition is importantfor the local fashion market s to support local fashion , it creates jobs and strengthens the economy.

Supporting local fashion

Local Fashion Police, created by Proudly South African, is all about celebrating clothes, shoes, and accessories made right here in South Africa. It also raises awareness about the challenges local makers face, especially competition from online overseas stores.

The message is simple: every rand spent on local fashion helps create jobs, sparks creativity, and invests in our future.

With the winners ready to hit the runway, the grand finale promises to be a fun celebration of South Africa’s talented designers and style lovers.

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